SWAP SHOP TUESDAY MARCH 24, 2026

1.Looking for a light weight chainsaw with 10 or 12 inch bar to cut some limbs up in good running condition brand don’t matter reasonably priced. 757-990-1120

2.LF a free hospital bed. Need ASAP. Call 757-693-0720

3.Looking to buy fishing sinker molds..( the ones that you pour lead into)…410-430-7128

4.For Sale Assortment of Women Tops XXL and other clothing items; 6 wooden chairs; and two desk chairs. Call 757-710-8835

5.Looking for a craftsperson who has the tools (vacuum system) to reattach loose/raised veneer on an old buffet. please call 757-787-4890, & leave detailed message.

6.2025 Honda TRX 90 ATV Brand new, never ridden. All paperwork included $2800, Sears Miter Saw with stand . Tested and works $50. Kawasaki Ninja 250 Chrome wheels with new tires $75. Text anytime 757-710-1927

7.Wood chips. All i can fit in yr truck for $30 Great for animal bedding or yr garden. Located in new church. 757-894-9719

8.Pearl Vision drum shell pack w/gig bags $600 obo, $400 without snare 757-710-5087

9.Vintage Craftsman 5162 Vise with swivel base. 4″ jaw, weighs 51 lbs. Great condition. Made by Rock Island in 1946. Made in USA. $130. Vulcan 50lb anvil in good condition. $220. 1960’s Craftsman 5″ jaw vise in n good used condition. Nice heavy vise. $180 obo. Can send pics upon request. Located in Exmore. 410-430-0476

10.26″Huffy trail bike $50, Schwin 26″ Trail bike $60 like new 757-694-1332

11.8 drawer dresser $15, cell phone $15 757-709-4752

12.Needs apple tree limbs cut down 757-387-7297

13.LF a place to live, can do handyman work to offset rent, LF scrap vehicles, metal 410-845-3129

14.2022 6 hp. Mercury outboard 4 stroke motor $1,600 631-774-3739