- for sale 97 dodge pickup 1200 obo 894-1233
- FREE large plastic storage bins with lids. Pick up only. 894-7150
- Commercial Fork Lift, Conveyor, Pallet Jack, Please call 757-414-1393 for more information
- Looking for a 2 or 3 bedroom house to rent in accomac county. 18638322645
- Looking for tires size 315-75-16 7577100595
- dodge pickup 1000 usd 894-1233
- I have a used 1980 Technics SL-D1 direct drive turntable. It has been in storage and is in great working condition. I am asking $150 or best offer. 757-894-3331
- Looking for a working no problems snapper rear engine rider ( classic style only ) or a 38″ snapper front engine riding mower, Would prefer someone who could deliver Call or text 757 710 6779
- Duck decoy lamp / walnut base, $75.00 Can provide “E” mail photo 3024304645
- looking for a plumber repipe all waterline one bathroom house. 7179792349
- 14′ boat, 40 hp Johnson, and trailer (no lights on the trailer) Well maintained and in great shape. $3500.00 7577873070
- 2 camper shells for full size truck $150, Clothes dryer $50, Misc. (junk pile) best offer, 7578244555
- 2 chihuahua puppies 1 girl 1 boy 7577092406
- 2003 Cadillac SRX $3500 cash, Residential and commercial carpet cleaning equipment $800 obo 4437356078
- Girls 26 inch bike pink with basket on handlebars $25 7098680
- 1996 extended cab pickup truck $1600 4433587645
- 7873493 leave a message, 2 metal used garage doors 9 feet wide 7 foot high best offer New rails go with them
- Lf a chihuahua puppy 3-5 months of age7577099570
- 8948285 selling tires 215-65 r16
- Very Nice commercial grade 60 inch mower never used commercially excellent condition all new blades and belts original everything 7579994858
- Lf a wildcat or skid loader for decent price 89452149
- Need yard work to be done cutting grass for the summer, Appliances for sale, Located in mappsville 3022495662
- Colored tv $25, Eureka vacuum $25, Coffee maker $15, Lf microwave 7573312598
- Lf a work truck that runs good Or a dodge van or Ford van in Salisbury area 4104228973
- Lf a dump truck or dump loader body6175288
- Lf something to rent possible apartment 3505088 Accomac county
- Lf 5.4 L V8 engine for a 2005 Ford Expedition 7102823
- Truck load of oak season wood $200 obo 7577094287
- Lf 2 bedr0om home accomac county 7577094765
