1. Professional relocating back to the Shore, looking for a three bedroom, two bathroom home in lower Accomack County or Northampton County. 757-693-1472

2. Craftsman M100 push mower less than 10 hrs, $100. Phone 443-880-5143

3. 4 year old India Blue Peacock needs a home with other peafowl. He is beautiful, adult male. Call anytime 757-999-4150

4. Pet bird found in the Parksley area. 665-5703 if you’ve lost your feathered friend

5. McGregor sailboat for sale with trailer, $1,000. 757-414-0505

6. Beretta 12 Ga. O/U Shotgun. Model S686 Essential. 28″ barrel. Excellent Condition. $600 757-665-4048 please lv. message.

7. Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle with scope, $400 firm. John Deere pull cart for a lawnmower, $75. 757-709-4362

8. Golf balls for sale, 4 for $1. Softballs. Fishing rod, and 30 fishing reels. 442-5623

9. Mens clothing: size 3X mens shirts(flannel, hoodie, long sleeve, dress shirts), jeans size 42 waist 30 length. $5 apiece and money will be donated to a Foodbank. 757-442-7215

10. 30,000 BTU Copeland 2.5 ton heat pump, 2.5 years old, $1,000 OBO. 757-787-8649

11. Used 32″ x 18″ bodyboard and 39″ x 19″ Hard Slick bodyboard. $20 for both. 757-665-4071

12. LF Someone to help with yard work and has a chainsaw. 757-999-1664

13. LF backhoe in good shape for a reasonable price. LF small tractor with 3 point hitch. 757-710-0810

14. 1999 Ford Escort for sale, $1,300 OBO, 3 cylinder automatic, 4 door, new motor, will also trade for a small minivan or pickup. LF 2 bedroom trailer or house in Maryland for about $600 a month. 410-422-8973

15. Looking for baby geese or adult geese. Any kinds. 757-710-3192

16. LF a utility trailer and a 0 turn lawn mower. 757-710-0773

17. Wrought Iron Patio furniture. 3 pc sofa, loveseat and chair with 2 sets of cushions. $150 or best offer. Call 442-4994

18. LF used dump trailer. LF used stand up freezer. 1975 10 HP outboard motor, $700. 500 rounds of Hornet .22 bullets. 757-894-8118

19. 1950s life size vintage chalk rooster lamp, perfect condition, with punched tin shade, $100. Jim Shore rooster, collectible, $25. 757-694-5660

20. Queen size bed for sale for a reasonable price. LF utility tiller. Table for a yard but no chairs. 757-824-5389 for prices

21. Need 1-2 workers Thursday or Friday. Lot cleanup. Cash pay, dirty work. 848-459-4986

22. Looking for a person with back hoe or bobcat to move dirt around into driveway call anytime 757-270-4840

23. Looking for used freezer. 302-668-6377

24. LF set of ramps 7 feet or longer for loading riding mower in truck. 757-710-6779

25. LF 5.4L v8 engine for a 2005 Ford Expedition. 757-710-2823

26. LF apartment to rent ASAP. 757-350-5088

