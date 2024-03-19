SWAP SHOP TUESDAY MARCH 19, 2024

1.Duck decoy table lamps.(2) Walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected] / Used golf balls.$1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full. / Hand held clay bird throwers.(2) one left hand one right hand. $30.00 each. 302-430-4645

2.Looking for the person wanting purple Martin house. I have two. I am located in Parksley please call 980-264-2266

3.42-inch Poulan lawn tractor with bagger & extra blades, ready to go. Located in Pungoteague. $380. 757-695-0294

4.I buy old comic books that have sat for a while! Text or call 812-887-7275

5.2 brand new in the box 8000 btu window AC units. $250 each have remote controls 757-710-8606

6.F/S: 17′ aluminum canoe $150, F/S: two trailer tires 5-lug 12″ galvanized rims $60, F/S: 36″ x 80″ white Storm door $65

Parksley area Call or text 757-232-3612

7.Rare Vintage Stage 25 Guitar Amplifier by Unicord. Great sounding little amp. $90 obo, Wilton bench vise w/ 8″jaws and swivel base in good condition. $450 obo, Vintage Hollands 24 1/2 H vise w/swivel base and 4 1/2″ jaws in great condition. $260 obo Can send pictures upon request. Items located in Exmore. 410-430-0476

8.Looking for a grader / scraper that you can use to scrape a dirt lane. One that would hook to and can be pulled by a riding lawn mower. Number to call or text with a photo is 757-694-8366

9.Egg laying hens available. Red sex links. Get em while we have them $8 per hen can do a lill better if you purchase 5 or more. Located in Westover. Md. Cell 443-366-5173.

10.Portable A/C unit $100 757-678-2778

11.Ford 1700 diesel tractor $1,200 757-710-4721 ask for Chuck

12.42″ Craftsman mower deck w/new blades 757-505-6395

13.LF 1-3 bedroom trailer 757-815-1986

14.9 ton 3 axle equipment trailer $3,500, 773 diesel Bobcat $10,500 757-710-5238

15.2 Stihl hedge trimmers $250 each plus free pole hedge trimmer thrown in, 2001 Mazda 4×4 pick up $4,500 757-894-5713

16.LF for a field and brush mower to borrow, rent to see if it will work for their needs 757-442-2465