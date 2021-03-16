- 1800’s Antique Oak School Desk with Chair. Desk has 2 areas that lift up to allow access to storage for school supplies. Base of desk & chair are cast iron. Used but good condition. Asking $200 – Feel free to call and request pictures of this unique piece! Snapper Scrambler Zero Turn Riding Mower. Has 38 inch cut, 19 horsepower, and Briggs & Stratton engine. Asking $200. Please call for pictures or for more info. 7578198203
- LF SOMEONE TO CUT HEDGE WITH CHAINSAW EXMORE AREA 757-672-6433
- 01 pt cruiser runs drive low miles..$2200 obo troy built zero turn low hrs. Runs an cut good.. 1800obo
- For Sale Hustler Fas Trak 48 inch Call 757-442-7183 if no answer please leave a message, will return call
- Hustler Raptor with 52 Inch cutting deck. 24 HP Kohler engine, 7000 Series. Like New. Listed last week with incorrect price. Asking $2,200 O.BO. 7577105611
- Sale.. Building lot ;north of Bloxom- $4000.00 call 710- 6004 Suitable for Hud homes ,or great hunting camp.
- 2006 Dodge Stratus Maryland State Inspected runs and drives great $3600
- Duck Decoy Lamp / Walnut base. $75.00. Can “E” mail photo of lamp.
elliottcarroll@hotmail.com 3024304645
- Looking for 2+bd home/trailer for rent $1000 max for myself and 2 young kids. Disabled Veteran guranteed monthly income. Move in ASAP. Call or text 518 344 8362
- Wanted to buy – Snapper rear engine riding mower from the mid Accomack county area to Pocomoke Maryland area. Not interested in real old ones or if it needs repairs Text or call 757 710 6779
- Call after 5 at 7577105238. Acre of land in turkey run road in mappsville high property good place to build a home 25k firm, Kenmore washer and dryer set $200, Lf Rottweiler male puppy
- 2 bedroom suits dresser drawers and matresses, 32 inch Sony tv $100, Dining room suit $200 7577104965
- razor motorcycle dirt bike 2018 model brand new charger rubber tires $225, Razor quad 4 wheel quad off road for kids 6-12, get both for $400 in excellent condition 7577101490 can send pictures
- Maytag washer and dryer very clean $500
- 200 hp Mercury hotboard motor 1984 $400 good condition 7578940316
- Queen bedroom set 2 dressers one larger with mirror and 2 end tables and a queen flat headboard and footboard no mattress $400 obo 7577100590
- Lf decoys old or contemporary, Lf shotgun to buy or trade, Lots of wood in barn I’m selling for a good price 3877506
- Lf dodge magnum car and dog pen 7573310586
- Lf old work pickup truck doesn’t matter what brand it is between 1980-1990 at a low price near Salisbury has to be automatic, i work for church 4104228973
- Lf under the shoulder gun holster 7094787
- Lf 2 bedroom home accomac county 7577094765
- Lf apartment ASAP in accomac county 7573505088
- Oak season wood truck lead 200 or best offer 7577084287
- 2 Identical living room sofa chairs 425 each, 2 night stands in excellent condition, 2 drawers in each stand $20 each, lots of music speakers for inside and outside in various prices. Call 7576787493
