SWAP SHOP TUESDAY MARCH 10, 2026

March 10, 2026
1.2004 F150, 197,000 mi, leather interior, V8. $4,950. Also, looking for someone to do yard work in the Onley area. 757 -710 -4182.

2.2022 6 hp. Mercury outboard new never run $1,600, 8’x20′ enclosed car trailer $7,800, Shrade cutlery Duck stamp knife sets $550 631-774-3739

3.LF section 8 housing 757-666-8288

4.For sale 2 adult bicycles 757-791-1776

5.2010 Ford F-150 $3,500 186,000 miles 443-735-6078

6.LF for someone to clear tree branches from the yard 757-607-7706

7.LF 3-4 bedroom house or trailer to rent 757-709-2321

8.Electric wheel chair $1,800, riding mower for parts $50 obo, King size bed and frame for free 410-968-1256

9.Full size storm door full glass and screen $125, Genie belt garage door opener new in the box $175 757-710-4829

10.For sale 12 gal. wet/dry vac, Expert grill, electric weed trimmer 757-678-3619

