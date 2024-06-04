SWAP SHOP TUESDAY JUNE 4, 2024

1.Duck decoy table lamps. (2) Walnut base. $50 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected] / Used golf balls. $50 for 300+ balls. Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) One left hand one right hand. $30 each. 302-430-4645

2.Looking for people to help pack and load moving containers. Paid daily. Near Parksley. Must have transportation. 606-748-6459

3.Looking for 2-3 bedroom home 757-829-8083

4.Baby bed $15, carpet $10 757-505-6456

5.For sale 2015 Ram 4×4 short bed pick up, riding mowers for sale make offer 443-880-1331

6.1999 Ford F-150$3,000 obo, commercial4′ hedge trimmer and weed trimmer $450 for the pair 757-894-5713

7.2007 Ford F-150 $750 obo does not run, 1994 GMC 2500 $2,200 obo 302-519-1311

8.275 gal. oil tank w/stand $150, exercise bike $100 obo 757-894-8118

9.Small animal crate $14 757-442-2465

10.LF an interior painter and someone to possibly put in a floor 757-665-5464

11.Portable sand blaster $120, set of tires/rims 245/45-20 $500 240-416-2862

12.Air fryer $250, food processor $150 707-337-1828

13.LF a good used car 757-894-0835

14.Children’s books and records from 1940’s $300 757-607-7096

15.Box blade $500 obo 757-894-2691

16.150 Civil War Time magazines $200 757-505-6479

17.Camper shell 6’6″ $100 757-387-2044

18.LTB a Chevy Camero 1967-1978 757-709-8480

19.For sale Chevy transmission 4L60, 2014 Chrysler transmission 757-387-2256