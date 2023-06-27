1.Look for 2 to 3 bedroom house for rent for my family. Melfa to Parksley area. Text 757-993-0071

2.LF A RECLINER CHAIR WITH A LIFT & A HOSPITAL BED WITH THE MATRESS. BOTH MUST BE CLEAN & IN GOOD WORKING CONDITION. CALL 757-693-0720

3.2000 ford f150 4.6 v8 automatic runs and drives need some tlc 240k miles no rust 609-780-4960

4.Variety of colors (Nine West) women dress heels size 10 ½ for sale. The price is $15.00 a pair. 757-709-9465

5. Samsung 60″ flat screen TV and stand for $300.00 or best offer, wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price. (757)789-5287

6.Oak claw foot table with 3 leaves .made around 1910. 757-710-9017

7.ONE MONTH OLD KITTENS. IF U CAN CATCH THEM YOU CAN HAVE THEM FOR FREE. 757-693-0720

8.New in the box Husqvarna 3bag grass bagging system for a Husqvarna zero turn lawnmower 500$ obo 4 man auto inflating life raft comes with hydrostatic release clip as well $250 Text is best 757-710-4703

9. 6×12 landscape trailer good tires comes with spare $1500 443-523-5741

10.8′ EZAwn Sunbrella fabric awning in very good condition. Quarter round in shape. Navy color. $100, 2013 F150 XLT 4×4 in very good condition. Extended cab w/6.5ft bed. Factory Tow package w/brake controller, Line-X bedliner, Weathertech floor mats, 2015 FX4 wheels, etc… $18,300 obo. Can send pics upon request. 410-430-0476

11.Garage door 16’x8′ w/acc. $750, movie screen 12’x24′ $125, sail for a sailboat 22’x8′ $150 814-248-2266

12.Harley Davidson 1200 Sportster $4,000 757-894-3742

13.Dog crate $35, cat carrier $25 757-694-5150

14.Exercise bike $125 757-709-1139

15.For sale 8’x8′ dog kennel 757-919-0098

16.16.9 ft. Maycraft boat, 50hp. Mercury motor, galvanized trailer $12,000 757-894-1495

17.For sale 2 air conditioners, 3 pc. living room set 757-442-5370

18.LTB a boat lift and someone to install it 607-437-4782

19.Antique record player $15 757-999-3437