- 2 guitars for sale: Washburn Lyon 6 string electric, plays well $200, Elezan “Les Paul” body 6 string electric plays well $200, buyer is responsible for removal of stickers can provide pictures, Text only 757-999-7802
- LF running Ford 302 5.0L engine 757-709-9518
- 2001 Gray Chevy Silverado 4.3 Liter V6 (Not running, Not inspected) Text Me to arrange a meeting or for more information, Also Brand New Never Used Gas Powered Husqvarna Equipment Bundle $800 757-447-2494
- Basketball hoop on the stand $100 dollars. Also looking for a camper shell for a pick-up truck. Call 757-693-0720
- Double pet stroller , brand new my dog didn’t like it 757-854-3978
- Looking to buy a 10hp to a 20hp used outboard motor that runs 757-709-8246
- For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van $1000.00 or best offer, 2 wheelchair ramps one is 5ft. $300.00 or best offer, 10ft. ramp is $600.00 or best offer (757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.
- Two Gone with the wind lamps $500 for the pair, an early 1900s couch telephone crate nice for a coffee table $50 2 live traps for cats coons etc. $40 757-387-7506
- 2010 Honda Civic 72,000 miles, new tires may need a/c work $5,500 or trade for a pick up of equal value 718-916-9758
- Beagle puppies free to a good home 3 female, 1 male 757-710-6447
- 2 bedroom dressers, mirror, night stand call aft. 4:30 pm 757-894-7221
- Craftsman 42″ riding mower for sale, Craftsman and Poulan mower decks 757-694-7726
- LF 3 bedroom house to rent in Accomack county 757-710-5689
- LF 4 chair kitchen set 757-678-3230
- Dodge Ram 4×4 pick up $4,500 757-536-9422
- LF bricks, LF car for sale 757-377-4162
- LF someone to put up an above ground pool 757-990-1435
- LF chrome rims for a 1997 Ford F-150 p/u 757-350-0469
- 2 acers of land for sale w/water-septic permits 757-993-0036
- LF 300-400 ft. cypress siding 1/2″x7″, 3 doors 32″x80″ 757-709-8695
- Hayman potato sprouts for sale 757-894-3196
