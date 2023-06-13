1.For sale 1996 Chev 3500 4 door diesel long bed pickup truck. New shocks and tires.

2006 Acura MDX SHAWD full bells and whistles leather interior. New tires/battery/tow hitch. 757-999-4140

2.Baby ducklings for sale $10 a piece also have bantam roosters for free 757-710-3192

3.2000 Silverado runs and drives great $4,800 443-523-5741

4.For sale 2013 Ford F150 Supercab XLT 4×4 in very good condition with 131,650 miles. Can send pics upon request. Call for more info. 2-8ft Sunbrella fabric awnings by EZ-AWN in very good condition. Quarter Round in shape and Navy in color. $110 each or $200 for both. Can send pics upon request. 410-430-0476

5.LF A RECLINER & A HOSPITAL BED. MUST BE CLEAN AND IN GOOD WORKING CONDITION. ALSO LF A RIDING LAWN MOWER. CALL 757-693-0720.

6.Looking for a nice pistol or shotgun. for sale 2 implements plow and disc 757-387-7506

7. Samsung 60 inch flat screen tv and stand for $300.00 or best offer, for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car ,and a Recliner lift chair. Call for price (757)789-5287

8.Free bike rack for (2 bikes) 2 “ hitch, 21 – 2” x 8” x 24’ boards some of them are salt treated. $ 400. Takes all free local delivery 631-374-4174 leave messages if no answer

9.Acre of land in Mappsville $28,000, Honda jet ski $1,500, 70 gal. water tub 757-710-5238

10.Table w/4 chairs $40 757-919-0098

11.1991 Grady White boat w/cuddy cabin, motor, trailer $7,500 757-442-5009

12.2000 Chevy pick up full size $2,800 obo 302-519-1311

13.12,000 BTU a/c $125, space heater $15 757-505-6191

14.Quay on/off road m/c $1,500, Husqvarna 61″ zero turn mower $3,000, 1992 Mercury Cougar $2,500 757-894-5713

15.For sale 2 air conditioners 757-678-3380

16.14′ sailboat w/sail and trailer any reasonable offer, 9N Ford tractor $2,400, John Deere 48″ mower $1,500 757-710-4138

17.For sale New Purple Martin house, antique vanity 757-894-2045

18.Kitchen table set $35, electric roaster best offer, free canned goods 757-894-0835

19.LF bull dog puppy or adult 757-607-6112