SWAP SHOP TUESDAY JUNE 11, 2024

1.1990 Mercury Marquis Automobile, Lots of bells and whistles, Low miles, New battery and all four tires, Great ride!

$ 2000 Call 757-710-4245 and Leave a message.

2.Washer (front loader) and dryer (different name brand but both are in great working condition. They are stackable. Asking $500 for both or best offer 757-894-7732

3.Duck decoy table lamps. (2) Walnut base. $50 each. Can provide photo of lamp. “E” mail me at: [email protected] / Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) one left hand one right hand. $30 each. / Used golf balls. $50 for 300 + balls. 302-430-4645

4.For sale Queen sized bedroom set complete with Simmons Beauty-rest pillow-top mattress/box springs, large dresser with mirror, 2 night tables.*Amish style solid hardwood Dining table with extensions. 2 captains chairs 2 regular and 1 bench seat.*Glass-top Bistro table with 4 chairs.Everything in excellent condition! 757-665-5847

5.Ford 600 tractor, tires excellent new battery and carburetor new muffler runs great $2800.00 , 757-709-8246

6.Looking for a small pickup tool box 757-990-1120

7.For sale 42″ Panasonic Viera Plasma Color Tv 757-607-7478

8.1994 GMC 2500 series p/u $1,900, 2007 Ford F-150 does not run$750 obo 302-519-1311

9.For sale snack machine 757-693-2481

10.2 FREE kittens 757-505-6456

11.Another pair of FREE kittens 757-710-9576

12.44 Beanie Babies $135, 35 teapots $150, pair of golf coupons for Capt.s Cove$80 631-774-3739

13.Teeter inversion table $200 757-710-1025

14.LF someone todo interior painting and flooring repair 757-665-5464

15.2006 GMC Canyon pick up $5,800, for sale Ford 8N and 9N tractors call for price 757-787-7438

16.Looking for a used inverter generator. I also have a ton of used girls clothing from 18months up to 4t for sale. Looking for 5 medium/large windows. 757-709-8949

17.Champion II scooter, regular walker, Rolater walker $300 757-442-4333

18.55 gal. steel drums $20 uncut-$30cut, 55 gal. plastic drums, 275 gal. chemicaltotes$50 757-505-6863

19.2000 Johnson outboard motor w/helm etc. $500 obo757-710-8645

20.Washer/ dryer $500 obo 757-894-7737

21.LF part time helpers 609-658-3777