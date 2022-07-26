  1. In search of a 12×12 canopy, used working pickup  757-709-8949
  2. Looking for an electric clothes dryer in good operating condition Call anytime 757-710-8606
  3. Female goat for sale to a GOOD HOME  757-710-3192
  4. Looking for 14 bolt rear end for Chevy Silverado 2500    443-754-5596
  5. For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks on back of a van, 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft, motorized wheelchair. Please call for prices.(757)789-5287
  6. 7ft Pre-lit Douglas Fir Christmas Tree very good condition. $40 A twin bed and mattress new $80 firm  410-251-9040
  7. LF  moped mechanic 3 ton jack $100 call 757-709-0923
  8. 55 gal. steel or plastic drums, 2 -300 gal. totes for sale, LF small bush hog 757-505-6863
  9. LTB chest freezer  757-331-0557
  10. Gould water pump $400, 757-607-6581
  11. 2 acres of land for sale, pair of Peavey speakers w/amp  757-387-2403
  12. B flat Yamaha trumpet with extras $300 757-709-8505
  13. for sale Trane heat pump for parts, fig trees   757-710-7830
  14. LF someone to work on a motorcycle  757-387-0968
  15. 2 riding mowers for sale Cub Cadet 38″ $500, Craftsman 48″ $600 757-350-1477