SWAP SHOP TUESDAY JULY 23, 2024

1.Hydraulic bed twin xl. Works perfectly. Raises and lowers, head raises and leg raises Temprapedic 10″ mattress, 200 or best offer, clean. Call 757-710-8582. $200 or best offer

2.Looking for a bird bath. Contact number 757-999-1653

3.1985 Evinrude 70 HP engine, model E70EL C0S. It has even compression, nice looking carbs, working power tilt, but NO LOWER UNIT. Located near Cape Charles. $250. 757-695-0294

4.Looking for a small garage/shop/outbuilding with electricity to rent in or near Machipongo. 609-847-9066

5.Rug Doctor Mighty Pro X3 carpet cleaner Like new- only used a few times. $250. Call 757-442-2465.

6.LF a dog kennel for medium size dog 443-613-9601

7.LF a non smart T.V. 757-350-5504

8.38′ Camper w/slide out $2,00, 2002 Suzuki m/c $4,000, 1999 Sedona pick up $4,500 LF 20 ga. shot gun 757-894-5713

9. For rent 2 bedroom trailer 757-665-5464

10.LF A MANUEL WHEELCHAIR WITH A WIDE SEAT THAT CAN HOLD A PERSON UP TO 400lbs. CALL 757-693-0720

11. LF set of 245/70R16 tires 757-815-1597

12.LF a clothes washer 757-768-1122

13.Chevy rims 2 17″x8.5″, 2 18″x9″ and one 18″x9″ w/tire $100 obo 410-726-1983

14.2014 VW Jetta $3,000, 1983 boat,motor,trailer $1,500, New4,500 watt generator $500 757-678-3520

15.For sale T.V. cabinet, vanity w/mirrors, new leaf blower 757-854-8588

16.1998 Chevy Silverado pick up w/3 diamond plate tool boxes and ladder rack needs a fuel pump $1,200, ladder rack for a 8′ pickup $50 757-678-6847