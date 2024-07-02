SWAP SHOP TUESDAY JULY 2, 2024

1.LF 4 crab pot frames! Good quality white kitchen cabinets! Free! Need to get rid of them by Wednesday evening! 757-331-1911

2.Large pressure canner with manual, jars and lids. Holds 14 pint jars. Asking $40. 757-442-1291

3.Rear engine Troy Bilt lawn mower. No deck or blade. Needs battery charged. Otherwise runs good. $100 OBO. 757-894-8646

4.L/f late model car or truck reasonably priced will consider non running car or truck sitting in driveway or yard send pics and price to 757-993-0490

5.Farm fresh brown eggs, $3.00 per dozen or 2 dozen for $5.00. I rebuild carburetors, automotive, truck, farm, industrial, etc. Call or text 757-710-5943.

6.20′ equipment trailer 3 axle $3,500, 2 camper trailers free. LF iron flower stand 757-710-5238

7.Brown recliner sofa $150 757-710-1876

8.Weather guard full size truck tool box $800 757-350-5409

9.3 kittens free to a good home 240-416-2862

10.2 litters of puppies ready in 6 weeks call for info 757-710-9642

11.1983 boat, motor and trailer $1,600, 2014 VW Jetta $3,200, Peavey bass guitar $500 757-678-3520