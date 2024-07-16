SWAP SHOP TUESDAY JULY 16, 2024

1.For sale Gas stove 757-505-6721

2.L\f 6 x 16 or 7 x 16 foot dual axle utility trailer leave a message 757-665-4080

3.DE HAAN 20 GAUGE CUSTOM MADE OVER/UNDER SHOTGUN.THESE GUNS ARE RARELY FOR SALE.BEAUTIFUL SILVER RECEIVER WITH INTRICATE BEAUTIFUL ENGRAVING,WOOD IS FANTASTIC.GUN IS BEAUTIFUL.NEVER FIRED,NEW IN THE BOX.$2500/OBO, BROWNING COMMERATIVE DELUXE REPLICA OF A WINCHESTER MODEL 41 410 GAUGE.NIB,NEVER FIRED BEAUTIFUL!$1400./OBO. ITHACA 12 GAUGE MODEL 700 OVER/UNDER,BEAUTIFUL DEEP CARVED ENGRAVING ON SILVER RECEIVER,ESPECIALLY NICE FIGURED WOOD,GREAT SHOTGUN.$1350./OBO 757-894-9230

4. Free. off white couch and love seat free. call 757-710-4234.

5.2011 Honda interstate 1300 motorcycle for sale garage kept 4,600 miles asking 6,500.00 obo can text pictures call 757-710-2385

6.L/F late model car and trucks reasonably priced will consider non running cars and trucks sitting in yard or driveway can text pics to 757-993-0490

7.A.S.E retired auto Mechanic looking for some side work to keep busy during the day not mobile also ac work 609 780 4960

8.2 hospital beds $350 each, china cabinet $50 302-983-1249

9.3 section meat smoker $20, Girl’s Schwinn mountain bike $40, girl’s coaster bike $20 757-999-4343

10.1998 Chevy pick up w/ladder racks/tool box needs fuel pump $800, 2 32′ ladders both with a bent rung $100 757-678-6847

11.LF 3 245/75R16 tires 757-815-1597

12.Coleman swimming pool 16′ $275 757-710-0919

13.13 1/2 ‘ flat stern canoe 38″ wide $300 757-894-7314

14.LF a plumber 757-710-6098

15.2002 Honda Rebel motorcycle $1,500, 1983 boat,motor and trailer $1,500, 4,500 watt generator new in box $500 757-678-3520