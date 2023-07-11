1.LF A MERITS CHARGER FOR MOBILITY POWER CHAIR. LF A VISION ULTRA POWER CHAIR AND THE CHARGER FOR PARTS PLEASE CALL 757-693-0720

2.Upright freezer works great asking 150 obo, camper shell that will fit a GMC or Chevy short bed pickup asking 125 obo Call 757-710-4676 ask for Howard

3.Male goose for sale as well as silkie bantam hens, & pheasant pair 757-710-3192

4.A. S. E retired auto mechanic looking for some side work reasonable rates also ac work performed text problem and repair needed to 609-780-4960

5.Looking for a nice pistol, Looking for old duck goose shorebird hand carved decoys, costume jewelry for sale 757-387-7506

6.2013 Ford F150 XLT Extended Cab 4WD, V8, Tow Package, and lots more. Excellent condition. $17,900 obo. Can send pictures upon request. EZAwn Sunbrella fabric awning, 8′ in length, Navy color. $100 obo. Can send pictures upon request. Bosch 18V Impact Driver w/ charger and battery. $55 410-430-0476

7.LF a reliable vehicle 757-709-4287

8.2003 Monte Carlo – good for parts or mechanic’s special engine not in running condition, trailer needed for pick up $950 757-710-5582

9.Free! Lots of moving boxes from Lowe’s in small, medium and large sizes. Also, packing materials-paper and bubble wrap. Call 804-347-3547 and leave a message.

10.LF room to rent Parksley to Melfa 757-709-4685

11.LF Banty hens 410-726-3371

12.Oak computer disk $35 757-894-4917

13. John Deere 1020 tractor w/bush hog $6,500 obo 607-437-4782

14.Disco set w/speakers and CD players $250 757-678-6558

15.LF Toyota pick up or Honda Civic 757-387-7713

16For sale power lift recliner, Teeter inversion table, filter for above ground pool 410-422-1850

17.Electric hospital bed $150 302-983-1249

18.Ladder rack for full size p/u $75, aluminum tool box for small p/u $757-894-3742

19.Double wide home on acre and a half of land $125,000, acre land $28000, LF someone to bush hog property 757-710-5238 aft. 5 pm

20.LF free Bulldog 757-607-6112

21.For sale 3 electric wheel chairs for parts make offer 757-710-6176