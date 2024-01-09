SWAP SHOP TUESDAY JANUARY 9, 2024

1.17 FT DURACRAFT BOAT 80 INCHES WIDE,2 ROD HOLDER-GUN BOXES WITH SEATS,LED HEADLIGHTS,90 HP 4 STROKE WITH 130 HRS,STAINLESS PROP,$1000 MUD BUDDY,SWIVEL YELLOW ROLLERS TRAILER,POWER WINCH AND MORE.$26,000+TODAY…ASKING $17,000/OBO, WINCHESTER MODEL 1890 22 LONG PUMP RIFLE.$1700./OBO EXCELLENT, L C SMITH 12 GAUGE DOUBLE BARREL SHOTGUN.NICE SHAPE $550.00 757-894-9230

2.F/S: 1994 Seadoo jet ski needs work and trailer for $650 OBS Call or text for additional information or details. Parksley area 757-232-3612

3.42″ Craftsman 15.5 hp. riding mower $400, cast iron tubs and sinks $75, pair of curve handle weed trimmers $100 ea. 757-678-2566

4. Four Chevy aluminum rims sizes 17″. Three of rims have Goodrich All-Terrain T-A K02 with good tread on them. Size LT 275/70R17 off of a Chevy 2015 HD 2500 Asking $250.00 OBO, Utility hall master for hitch of a truck class 3, all aluminum and setup for surf fishing. Asking $50.00 OBO 717 577 6876

5.Horse drawn manure spreader, good condition and functional. $750-800 757-710-4758

6.Electric scooter chair $600, china cabinet $75, 18″ wheel chair $100 302-983-1249

7.2012 Ford Fusion $4,500 757-665-5819

8.For sale Ford Mustang V-6 motor, set of mufflers 816-400-3923

9.Queen size cherry bedframe $200, 70″ T.V. $200, 1974 Ford 302 motor $150 302-569-2274

10.Seasoned fire wood $150-200, china hutch $150, bottom hutch $150 757-710-1490

11.5,000 BTU a/c $100 obo, 1992 Buick w/broken frame $300 757-678-2778