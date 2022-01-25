- English saddle $40, Purple western saddle pad $10, Vintage wood rocking horse $50 410-749-3599
- Wooden bar top 70″ x 80″ with 6 turned support posts. Pickup in Crisfield. $200 Call 717-507-9885
- Looking for free fertilized eggs to incubate and hatch 757-710-3192
- Looking to buy a pack and play with changing station in good clean condition 757-854-3978
- Looking for car trailer or a flat bed tow truck reasonably priced 609-780-4960
- Will do yard work, LF utility trailer 787-7969
- For sale 2010 Ford Flex 710-0810
- Submersible well pump $100 709-1522
- Large wood stove made by Earth $500 obo, 2 Anderson windows $100 607-437-4782
- Harmony electric guitar w/amp $100 678-2778
- JFK half dollar set $60, Princess Diana plate $25 757-710-3093
- 2004 Ford E-350 van $3,500, LF one ton dump truck 443-235-1416
- 6″ lift kit for 1003-2013 Chevy/GMC pick up $600 709-1042
- Kitchen/dinette glass top table w/4 chairs $50 856-689-2246
- LF the book Tilghman’s Island Story 709-8245
- 23′ Wellcraft boat trailer and new motor 804-436-7350
- LF I-Phone 13 350-0407
- LF battery charger, 8′ ladder, freezer 709-9544
