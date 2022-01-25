  1. English saddle $40, Purple western saddle pad $10, Vintage wood rocking horse $50 410-749-3599
  2. Wooden bar top 70″ x 80″ with 6 turned support posts. Pickup in Crisfield. $200 Call 717-507-9885
  3. Looking for free fertilized eggs to incubate and hatch  757-710-3192
  4. Looking to buy a pack and play with changing station in good clean condition  757-854-3978
  5. Looking for car trailer or a flat bed tow truck reasonably priced 609-780-4960
  6. Will do yard work, LF utility trailer   787-7969
  7. For sale 2010 Ford Flex  710-0810
  8. Submersible well pump $100  709-1522
  9. Large wood stove made by Earth $500 obo, 2 Anderson windows $100  607-437-4782
  10. Harmony electric guitar w/amp  $100  678-2778
  11. JFK half dollar set $60, Princess Diana plate $25  757-710-3093
  12. 2004 Ford E-350 van $3,500, LF one ton dump truck  443-235-1416
  13. 6″ lift kit for 1003-2013 Chevy/GMC pick up  $600  709-1042
  14. Kitchen/dinette glass top table w/4 chairs  $50  856-689-2246
  15. LF the book Tilghman’s Island Story  709-8245
  16. 23′ Wellcraft boat trailer and new motor  804-436-7350
  17. LF I-Phone 13  350-0407
  18. LF battery charger, 8′ ladder, freezer  709-9544