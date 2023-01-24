1.Treadmill excellent condition hardly been used $250 obo. 757-695-0402

2.For sale Blue slate turkey breeding pair, Large walk in chicken coop $600, Wood cook stove in working order $800 obo 757-350-5937

3.2004 Nissan Titan for sale. 170,000 miles. 5.7 V8, 4 wheel drive crew cab. $5000 OBO call 757-815-1632

4.LF house or trailer to rent, small pickup tool box $60, push mower $60 needs spring call 757-709-0923

5.Adult Tricycle with baskets never used, excellent condition Pick up only, $250.00 cash, located in Onley 757-789-5008

6.55″ stereo T.V. $400, adult tricycle new in box $500, exercise bike $100 757-990-5262

7.LTB 1956 Chevy pick up parts truck w/8′ bed 757-709-8480

8.For sale 10 gun wooden gun cabinet $50, exercise bike free to a good home, Welden home gym $100 757-710-2359

9.Cat shelters for sale $3 ea. 757-442-3366

10.LF 1990 Ford Ranger pick up running or not w/title 757-387-7763

11.Lg capacity washing machine $150 757-678-2778