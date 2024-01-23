SWAP SHOP TUESDAY JANUARY 23, 2024

1.Really Nice Glass Store Show Case. 6Ft long. 3 shelves and brackets. I can send photos. Ready to use. I free can deliver within 20 miles of Cape Charles but you must have someone to remove from trailer. Reduce to $100 also I buy Records! Lp’s and 45’s. I need Rock, Soul & Jazz. Let me know what you have. Call 757-409-3367.

2.Duck decoy table lamps.(2) 2.75″ thick walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected]. Used golf balls.$1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full.

Hand held clay bird throwers. (2)One right hand one left hand. $30.00 each. 302-430-4645

3.Still looking for a 2 row planter that somebody stopped using interested in one for a garden 757-990-1120

4. Trolling Motor. Never been used. It’s saltwater ready. Made by Motor Guide. 46 lbs. Thrust 12 volt. Design for transom mount. Asking $600.00 (757)789-5287

5 Dell desktop $100 obo, 1 guitar with case $100, need someone to clean gutters call 757-709-0923

6.LTB dual axle 6×12 dump body utility trailer, LTB shore decoys 757-709-8480

7.1999 Ford F-150 V-8 $3,000, 2002 Mazda B3000 4×4 $5,000, pair of kerosene heaters $60 for the pair 757-894-5713

8.For sale Basset home entertainment center, bathtub lift 757-442-3306

9.Retired ASE auto mechanic looking for some side AC work also looking to buy a late model car or truck reasonably priced running or not 609-780-4960

10.Slide in bed liner for sale 2014 Chevy truck make offer 757-710-1384

11.LF a spoked rear wheel for a 2006 Harley Davidson soft tail 757-387-2044

12.LF 2 bedroom trailer for rent in Maryland $700-800 month 410-422-8973

13.For sale Coops for chickens, rabbits, small dogs tree stands 410-430-7552

14.White Terrier needs to go to a good home 2 yo not spayed 443-599-3092

15. 2 Oyster roast tickets for this Friday 757-387-0135

16.LF a free English bulldog 757-607-6112