1. Beautiful Gray Male Kittens, Neutered, Shots for 1 yr.,Wormed & ear clipped, 4 mos.old, Litter Box trained, Re-homing fee $40, Good homes only. 757-824-4555

2.Odd Request!! I am looking for a tan or beige toilet tank top. 757-694-5660

3.My family is looking for a 3 bedroom house to rent on the eastern shore. Our current landlord has passed and we only have 2 months to find a new home. We have 2 kids and 2 fully trained dogs. Any help would be great. We have excellent references and are the perfect tenants. Thank you. 757 709 1409

4. 2003 Chevy Cavalier runs and drives well. No current inspection. $800 obo. 757-695-0402 leave a message

5. Jcg tv FREE 30 INCH.. 710-2737

6. 19 HP CUB CADET $200 LF SCRAP METAL WILL PICK UP 678-2566

7. FREE WOOD.. 442-3366..

8. LF OFFICE CHAIR WITHOUT ARMS… SATURN WAGON 2001 $900 443-859-5675

9. 2 bedroom, 1 bath house for sale in the Atlantic area… for more information call 757-894-0429

10. LARGE WHITE CEILING FAN.. FIVE LIGHTS $15. LF BURNING BARRELS. LF MOPED OR SCOOTER. 894-1233

11. LF TRAILER FOR AN 18 FT BOAT.. DEEP V-HULL. 442-9274

12. HEAVY METAL SHELVING 7 1/2 FT TALL BY 48 INCH WIDE $50 EACH …20 FT HEAVY DUTY HUDSON TRAILER DUAL AXLE 6 PLY TIRES VGC $1750 0B0 710-3660

13. 95 JEEP WRANGLER FOR PARTS GOOD MOTOR TRANSMISSION TRANSFER CASE…LF HOUSEHOLD ITEMS.. 709-4362

14. 2002 FORD EXPEDITION EDDIE BAUER EDITION FULLY INSPECTED READY TO GO .. $2500 OBO.. 760 WATT BASE AMP FOR A VEHICLE $50… LF ANTENNA FOR A BASE STATION SCANNER… OUTDOOR.. 665-1284

15. 1993 GEO METRO CONVERTIBLE $1200 0B0 1985 HONDA THREE WHEELER $800 990-1257

16. SEARS FROST FREE FREEZER $250

17. MILLER OIL FURNACE.. WORKS WELL .. GOOD FOR MODULAR, MOBILE HOME OR WORK SHOP.. ASKING $350 694-8649.

