SWAP SHOP TUESDAY JANUARY 2, 2023

1.Vermont Casting Stove with gas insert — beautiful condition, fully functional, dark green, asking $1800 630-677-1183

2.For Sale Futon Sofa Bed Queen size Good condition Very well made Cover zips off for washing Comes with 2 pillows with covers that zip off for washing Located Greenbush $125 Call or text 757-999-4999

3.Free – Four (4) roosters for your flock or pot. 804-920-2789

4.Duck decoy table lamps. (2) 2.75″thick walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at [email protected]. Used golf balls. $1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full. 302-430-4645

5.2 heated water trough’s 100 gallon & 75 gallon, $100ea. 2 for $175, Sliding stall barn doors w/ wood & bars $125 each, 2 cat carriers & one wire dog kennel $50 for all call 757-824-4555

6.Looking for a reasonably priced vocal microphone and stand Text or call 757 710 6779

7.Stainless gas stove oven does not work $300 757-709-1522

8.LF a free English bulldog 757-607-6112

9.For sale 2 trailer tires 4.80-8 4 lug 757-894-3196

10.For sale furniture and tools 410-430-7552

11.Seasoned fire wood $150-$200, Nautilus treadmill $150, Yamaha PRS175 keyboard $75 757-710-1490

12.Free for firewood. Cut Limbs 2-8″ diameter approximately 4-6′ long. About a pickup truck load seasoned for sure. Come and get it. Parksley area 757-232-3612

13.Love seat and couch $350, Lift chair $300, child’s ridable toy horse 12 volt w/charger $75 443-880-1331

14.Fridgadire refrigerator $80 757-894-2225