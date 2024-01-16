SWAP SHOP TUESDAY JANUARY 16, 2024

1.Box of 1000 piece White Mountain Jigsaw puzzles. Done once have all pieces – FREE. Call for info. Numerous various sized Pyrex storage bottles most with screw top lids 1 quart to 5 gallon $10 – $25.00 depending on size get 1 or get 20 your choice. 757-387-7530

2.Stacor 5-drawer flat file (map cabinet) $150. Festool shop vacuum CTMidi – $300, with Festool Model R90 DEX FEQ-Plus sander (3.5 inch disks) – $100. 757-709-1822

3.LF A MERIT POWER WHEEL CHAIR FOR PARTS AND POWER CHARGER. CALL 757-693-0720

4.6 Foot Really nice Display Glass Case. $150.00 .Great Shape. 3 levels of display space inside. Comes with glass shelves and brackets. I can deliver in a 20 mile radius from Cape Charles.. But you must have help to remove from trailer. Call 757-409-3367

5.Trolling Motor. Never been used. It’s saltwater ready. Made by Motor Guide. 46 lbs. Thrust 12 volt. Design for transom mount. Asking for $600.00 (757)789-5287

6.L/f late model cars and truck reasonably price also non running car sitting in driveway you can text pics and price to 609-780-4960

7.LF a CHEAP work even if it needs work 302-519-1311

8.1997 Yamaha Virago motorcycle $2,300 obo, Allis-Chalmers riding mower needs some work $300 757-742-2983

9.Set of wheels and Cooper tires 265/175/R16 off a 1079 Chevy truck 410-968-2045

10.2 puppies for sale $150 757-414-3231

11.Stihl MS311 chain saw 20″ bar $300, Bob Cat walk behind 36″ mower $300 757-894-6319

12.For sale Chrysler Town & Country transmission, Chevy 4L60 transmission 757-387-2256

13LF a microwave 757-694-8555

14.For sale 2 fish tanks w/iron stand make offer, cross bow make offer 757-665-5415

15.F/S: Grumman 17′ aluminum canoe in good condition with two paddles and two adult life preservers $300 OBO pictures available upon request. Call or text 757-232-3612 Parksley area

16.LTB Chevy Corvette 1972 to 1982 757-709-8480

17.1991 Lincoln Town car $1,000 757-709-4626