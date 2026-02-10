SWAP SHOP TUESDAY FEURARY 10, 2026

February 10, 2026
 |
1.Looking for 1/2 acre of land for mobile home with or with out septic. Call 757-303-9172

2.Half cord of split seasoned firewood, cherry, oak, and hickory. $175. Will deliver. Located in painter. 410-430-6971

3.3 pc. living room set, 4 pc. dresser set and 30″ T.V. w/stand $1,500. LF puppies, LF scrap metal and junk appliances will pick up for free 757-678-2566

4.2007 GMC Sierra 4×4 $4,000 757-387-2044

5.LF a home for a cat, LF free furniture 757-709-5041

6.LF someone to sand and paint a VW Beatle 757-377-3689

 

