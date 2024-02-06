SWAP SHOP TUESDAY FEBURARY 6, 2024

1.Maytag Maxima dryer with steam and 4 prong plug for sale. $200 OBO 757-815-1632
2.General help around the house/farm/shop. Will train motivated helper. $20.00/hr. 609-658-3777
3.Westin Pro Traxx 4 inch black oval side steps, fits 2014-2018 crew cab Chevy 1500 and GMC 1500 trucks. Comes with mounting hardware, no drill installation. $200 or best offer. 804-450-6374
4.Looking for a 3 point hitch 2 row planter that isn’t used anymore, looking for one for a garden or maybe single planter 757-990-1120
5.F/S: heavy duty electric mortar cement mixer Sears brand and not the cheap junk on the market today. Good working condition $250 OBO Parksley area 757-232-3612
6.Industrial sized Leverage Squat Machine $400, 1059 Pieces of Brand New Workout Compression Clothing $1000 for everything, 386lbs of Olympic Weight Plates $300 443-359-9444
7.Window air conditioner $150 757-609-7071
8.2′ model wooden work boat in glass case w/2 sailboats $300, 1999 ford F-150 $3,000 757-894-5713
9.20′ 9 ton heavy duty equipment trailer $3,500 757-710-5238
10.3 pc. living room suit $35 757-678-3436
11.For sale Stone/brick pavers, scaffold $80 a section 410-430-7552
12.Simplicity baby bed w/mattress $40 757-824-5163
13.LF a free English bulldog 757-607-6112
14.LTB a burn barrel 757-787-2881
15.Couch $100, Lazy-boy chair $25, looking to rent out a bedroom in their apartment in Onancock 757-709-8387