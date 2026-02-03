SWAP SHOP TUESDAY FEBURARY 3, 2026

February 3, 2026
1.2022 F-150 super cab, XLT, 8’ bed, FX4, spray in bed liner, running boards, only 35 K miles call or text Onancock area 540-539-5488

2.For sale 2007 GMC Sierra 757-387-2044

3.For sale hospital. bed, oil stove w/blower, entertainment center 757-710-3157

4.LF a pair of tires 235/50R18 757-709-9989

5.For sale 5,500 watt generator, new kerosene heater 757-678-2778

6.For sale 3 pc. living room set, 4 pc. dresser set, 30″ T.V. and stand all for$1,500 757-678-2566

7.New intake manifold for a Ford4.6 motor $50 757-710-0755

 

