SWAP SHOP TUESDAY FEBURARY 3, 2026

February 3, 2026
|
1.2022 F-150 super cab, XLT, 8’ bed, FX4, spray in bed liner, running boards, only 35 K miles call or text Onancock area 540-539-5488
2.For sale 2007 GMC Sierra 757-387-2044
3.For sale hospital. bed, oil stove w/blower, entertainment center 757-710-3157
4.LF a pair of tires 235/50R18 757-709-9989
5.For sale 5,500 watt generator, new kerosene heater 757-678-2778
6.For sale 3 pc. living room set, 4 pc. dresser set, 30″ T.V. and stand all for$1,500 757-678-2566
7.New intake manifold for a Ford4.6 motor $50 757-710-0755