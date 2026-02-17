SWAP SHOP TUESDAY FEBURARY 17, 2026

February 17, 2026
1.LF a free recliner chair and a Hospital Bed. Please call 757-693-0720.

2.L/f house to rent in Accomac county area for around $1000 month with a garage if possible 609-833-7982

3.4 light hanging light. Pictures available on request. Text 703-927-0107. $20

4.3 pc. living room set, 4 pc. dresser set $1,275 LF male puppies 757-678-2566

5.2 pair of 2019 Honda CRV headlights $30 757-919-0001

6.Iron safe 30″ tall 28″ wide 300-400 pounds $500 obo 757-894-3742

7.For sale 2007 GMC Sierra 4×4 pick up 757-387-2044

 

