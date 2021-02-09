- Looking for a Remington express 12 gauge shotgun. 28 inch barrel. 7577109034
- two nice electric heaters $25 a pliece. 5×8 utitility trairer needs some tlc and has no title $125 old steamer trunk and large vintage tool chest $125 for the pair 7573877506
- (1) Mallard Decoy Table Lamp. Walnut Base. $75.00 3024304645 elliottcarroll@hotmail.com
- 1997 k1500 suburban 4 wheel drive 3 ed row seating $2000 7577092143
- Looking for house to rent. 7577108606
- Taxidermy: (3) Pheasants / $50.00 Each, (1) Snow Goose / $25.00, (1) Red Fox Sitting Position $300. (1) Six Point Whitetail Buck / $50.00 3024304645
- 2 electric heaters one is like a little stove with logs that looks like a fireplace 5xi utility trailer that needs tlc and no title $150 will trade for shotgun I have a lot of old lumber in rafters of my barn for sale 7573877506
- Gas slide in range. Has a crack in the top but works fine. White GE. Over the range microwave. White FRIGIDAIRE, White FRIGIDAIRE dishwasher. Located in parksley. $500 for everything or best over. Call or text 710-4233 for pictures or info
- Looking for someone who air brushes model, etc. Also, LF a 6ft folding table. 6550365
- 2000 Dodge Durango runs excellent v8 automatic 3rd seating $2500 obo 7573870498
- Acre plus of land on turkey run road by bloxom auto supply $25,000, 40 foot aluminum liner $125 firm, Lf puppy rotweiler male (had one for 10 years) 7577105238
- Pair of like new car speakers $100 obo, new set of tires size lt 225 75 r16 Firestone $575, vintage sportscraft dart board $35 7577100135
- Good year wrangler tires $150 7094362
- Sail boat McGregor 1978 all equipment and rigging is there $2000 7107146
- Dresser drawer for sale with big mirror $15 7577092521
- Lf full sized pickup truck in melfa 7573500469
