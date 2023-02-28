1.Miniature Schnoodle Puppies for Sale. Born January 1, 2023. Puppies have been dewormed. For More information, Please call 757-709-4988 (PLEASE, SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY).

2.Imperial German Officer’s helmet. Lining wrinkled but fully intact, otherwise very fine condition., rare.

Certification of Authenticity provided. $ 1,000. French heavy cavalry saber, excellent condition, circa 1850, faint etching of date 1827, $ 325. Victorian humpback trunk, excellent condition, $ 125. 757-787-7351

3.F/S 2008 Chrysler Town Country fully loaded 3.8 v6 automatic van has a computer issue $1000. 609-780-4960

4.For sale 1964 Chevy Chevelle 283 engine, power glide transmission, drive shaft and rear$1,200.00 obo, 1993 Chevy Silverado running$1,200.00 obo, 1979 c10 Short bed pickup $1500.00 757-350-9497

5.Hotpoint fridge $500 757-709-1522

6.2 slide in truck bodies $300 for the pair, Kubota 54″ riding mower $1,000, Honda VTX m/c $4,500 757-894-5713

7.1977 motor home runs and drives $1,400 757-607-6425

8.Paintings and a Rolex watch for sale 757-710-5507

9.2002 GNC p/u 4×4 4 door new running gear $11,000, 200 VCR tapes w/cabinet $50, sheet rock lift $125 607-437-4782

10.Cement garden bench $40 757-787-7613

11.LTB used rear tine garden tiller 757-710-0779

12.1961-62 Dodge Dart center console $150 757-824-3379

13.Antique oak armoire 54 inches wide and 85 inches tall. Asking $550 or will consider best offer. Call 757-999-4427