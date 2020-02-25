1.Dryer, good condition, $25. 757-894-7577

2. Toolbox, goes under back seat of Chevy Silverado. Pair of Westin Chrome step rails for 2000-2006 Silverado. LF battery charger, old type. 757-710-3819

3. 3 piece love seat, sofa and chair, $400 OBO, very good condition. 757-630-1995

4. 50 horsepower diesel tractor, 917 hours, garage kept, runs good, ready to work, asking $6,000 or best offer, Onley, Va. 757-709-8651

5. Toro zero turn with bagger and lawn sweeper, everything works as should, $800. 2000 Dodge Dakota runs drive, needs work, $800. 2004 Chrysler Sebring runs an drive low miles, $2,000. 757-350-5873

6. 2011 Seadoo Jet ski, 3 seater, omes with cover and single trailer, asking $6500 OBO. Phone: 757-710-8825

7. Free…24 foot pull behind camper for scrap metal, have to remove off of property. 410-430-7128

8. 1995 Bobcat 763/C series, 3355 hours; 68″ dirt bucket & 74″ high volume bucket, no cage – set up for poultry houses, $8,000. 757-894-4529

9. 1987 Chrysler LeBaron, best offer. 757-693-2097

10. Vintage black duck decoy, cork, $30. 757-710-1927

11. 2002 Ford Expedition, Eddie Bauer Edition, V8 engine, 3rd row seating, $2,500 OBO. 757-665-1284

12. LF parts for a 1989 GMC pickup: 16 inch tires 225 or 235, LF 6 lug rim for a spare. LF driver side door for the truck, manual. LF minivan or conversion van. 410-422-8973 in Salisbury

13. Leather RV sofa bed; excellent condition, $100. Vintage Hires Root Beer Barrell, $500. 302-531-5454

14. LF ceramic heater the one that is in a wooden box with built in front controls. LF a outdoor shed any size. 757-894-3742

15. 2006 Yamaha Zuma scooter 50cc, 2 stroke needs work $250. PSE right hand compound bow Fireflite 33, good condition $120. 30 gallon plastic fuel container $20. 757-709-9612

16. 4,000 Ford Tractor, 50 HP, $1,500, includes a tandem disk. 443-880-5863 in Princess Anne

17. 2007 Dodge Charger, Hemi engine, leather interior, sunroof. 757-710-5080

18. Looking for washer & dryer. 757-387-7669

19. Husqvarna 150BT backpack blower, $100. 757-442-8105

20. LF twin size mattress. 757-787-4411

21. Table and chair set, $30. 2 good riding lawn mowers: Poulan, 38 inch deck, Craftsman with a 42 inch deck. 757-787-7969

22. 100 feet of leaf pro gutter guard, still in box, $40. 757-710-7146

23. 2005 Jeep Liberty, v6 engine, automatic, fully loaded, $3,250. 443-735-6078

24. Ladder racks, heavy duty, for 8 foot bed, $250 OBO. 757-678-6847

25. 1994 Ford Explorer, 5 speed manual transmission, $650 OBO. Mens 18 speed bicycle, $30. Mens 10 speed bicycle for $20. In Bloxom 757-694-7704

