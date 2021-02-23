- Ravin crossbow $1000 Outboard engine 10hp goes on wooden bot or John boat runs $700 7578948118
- Lf net reel for good price 4439531458
- Lf tiller goes in back of tractor and 4 ton heat pump 6074374782
- 1907 hoosier pie hutch no original top everything else original $300 7577108387
- Looking for a small pick up truck 7573877267
- 7094287 I’m looking for someone to trim a tree
- I am a local inspirational author. My husband and I are handicapped, live in parksley. We wish to pay someone for housekeeping chores such as cleaning the kitchen, gardening and shopping locally for us. Also looking for a compact wheelchair and an easy to use cell phone. Call Elizabeth 7576654601
- Looking for one to two bedroom home Accomac county if anyone has one call 7577098887
- 1.) Ginuwine Leather sofa/loveseat…….375.00 2.) 50 inch Phillips Android TV…….150.00
3.) Samsung Galaxy A21 Phone………80.00 Call 7576941704
- FOR SALE 6000 BTU STANDING TCL AIR CONDITIONER WITH WINDOW HOSE, WINDOW SLIDE AND REMOTE . ONLY USED 1 SEASON $100.00 7576550066
- Taxidermy: (3) Ring neck Pheasants $50.00 Each, (1) Snow Goose $25.00, (1) Red Fox Sitting $300, (1) Wjhitetail Buck Shoulder Mount Six Point $50.00 (elliottcarroll@hotmail.com) 3024304645
- futon – nice wooden frame thick mattress with removable cover, used little – 300$
nassawadox area 8′ square wire link, dog fence with door section. disassembled for transport shade cloth for top cover – 200$ painter area 7574425640
- 2006 ford taurus se good running car 200 k 1500.00 6097804960
- Selling a like brand new (8 weeks old), NORTEK 90,000 btu Gas Furnace, for a modular home or mobile home. This is ready to be installed, and priced at ONLY 750.00… Text or call to arrange picking it up, near Pocomoke. 14433973503
- I have the bench seats from a 2011 one ton chevy van all in real fine condition. Only 40000 miles on them. light blue in color . Can deliver local. 300 for 3 or best offer. Call Michael 508 274 9079 these seats can be seen here in Onancock On Market street.
- LF a 2bedroom at least to rent from melfa to maryland state line. Could also be rent to own. 7577090209
- 99 Toyota Camry v6 runs and drives great $2400
- 1995 Harley Davidson 883 sportster good condition 20,000 original miles could use new tires runs/drives good $2000. 1984 GMC 1ton w/beef up extra leafs pickup 8cyl diesel 4sp transmission on the floor 2 wheel drive 8ft bed reg cab in really good condition cap on bed all the time bed is like brand new a steal @ $2000 Will send pics via text if interested for truck/bike 8452823485
- 1. Yamaha golf cart, engine smokes, good tires, body good, seats are discolored but no tears, make offer 2. 4 golf cart tires on rims, 4 lug, Carlisle 20×11-10 good condition $60 3. 4 -four wheeler tires on rins, Dunlop 25×10-12 , half life left on tread $60
- I have 4 black 17in xd rims with 33in pro comps for sale. 6 lug pattern. 1200 obo. The number is 757-710-0707
- COVID-19
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page