  1. Ravin crossbow $1000 Outboard engine 10hp goes on wooden bot or John boat runs $700 7578948118
  2. Lf net reel for good price 4439531458
  3. Lf tiller goes in back of tractor and 4 ton heat pump 6074374782
  4. 1907 hoosier pie hutch no original top everything else original $300 7577108387
  5. Looking for a small pick up truck 7573877267
  6. 7094287 I’m looking for someone to trim a tree
  7. I am a local inspirational author. My husband and I are handicapped, live in parksley. We wish to pay someone for housekeeping chores such as cleaning the kitchen, gardening and shopping locally for us. Also looking for a compact wheelchair and an easy to use cell phone. Call Elizabeth 7576654601
  8. Looking for one to two bedroom home Accomac county if anyone has one call 7577098887
  9. 1.) Ginuwine Leather sofa/loveseat…….375.00  2.) 50 inch Phillips Android TV…….150.00
    3.) Samsung Galaxy A21 Phone………80.00 Call 7576941704
  10. FOR SALE 6000 BTU STANDING TCL AIR CONDITIONER WITH WINDOW HOSE, WINDOW SLIDE AND REMOTE . ONLY USED 1 SEASON $100.00 7576550066
  11. Taxidermy: (3) Ring neck Pheasants $50.00 Each, (1) Snow Goose $25.00, (1) Red Fox Sitting $300, (1) Wjhitetail Buck Shoulder Mount Six Point $50.00 (elliottcarroll@hotmail.com) 3024304645
  12. futon – nice wooden frame thick mattress with removable cover, used little – 300$
    nassawadox area  8′ square wire link, dog fence with door section. disassembled for transport shade cloth for top cover – 200$ painter area 7574425640
  13. 2006 ford taurus se good running car 200 k 1500.00 6097804960
  14. Selling a like brand new (8 weeks old), NORTEK 90,000 btu Gas Furnace, for a modular home or mobile home. This is ready to be installed, and priced at ONLY 750.00… Text or call to arrange picking it up, near Pocomoke. 14433973503
  15. I have the bench seats from a 2011 one ton chevy van all in real fine condition. Only 40000 miles on them. light blue in color . Can deliver local. 300 for 3 or best offer. Call Michael 508 274 9079 these seats can be seen here in Onancock On Market street.
  16. LF a 2bedroom at least to rent from melfa to maryland state line. Could also be rent to own. 7577090209
  17. 99 Toyota Camry v6 runs and drives great $2400
  18. 1995 Harley Davidson 883 sportster good condition 20,000 original miles could use new tires runs/drives good $2000.  1984 GMC 1ton w/beef up extra leafs pickup 8cyl diesel 4sp transmission on the floor 2 wheel drive 8ft bed reg cab in really good condition cap on bed all the time bed is like brand new a steal @ $2000 Will send pics via text if interested for truck/bike 8452823485
  19. 1. Yamaha golf cart, engine smokes, good tires, body good, seats are discolored but no tears, make offer 2. 4 golf cart tires on rims, 4 lug, Carlisle 20×11-10 good condition $60 3. 4 -four wheeler tires on rins, Dunlop 25×10-12 , half life left on tread $60
  20. I have 4 black 17in xd rims with 33in pro comps for sale. 6 lug pattern. 1200 obo. The number is 757-710-0707

