  1. Unvented 24″ gas fire log for sale. Works well. Manual click-start. $250 firm. 757-787-2351
  2. LF House cleaning for tidy home. (Townsend) Every other week. 2 adults, non-smokers with no pets. References required. Please call Janetta 757-880-0408
  3. NEEDS BURNING BARRELS ALSO NEEDS HELP WITH TRUCK CALL 387-0650
  4. Set of 33 x 12.5 x 15 tires on aluminum rims. $200 obo. Sig Sauer p365xl 9mm luger with 2 clips. $450 obo. Mossberg 500 12gauge shotgun with pistol grip. $250 obo 757-990-9249
  5. 1987 el Camino267 v8 engine Power windows Power locks A/c CD player$2,500.00 obo, 1977 c10 pick up 350 engine & 350 transmission24” Rims Come with additional truck for parts$4,500.00, 1984 c10 pick up  350 engine engine 4 barrel carburetor 350 turbo transmission Solid body rides good 26” rims Headers with Dual exhaust $4,500.00 757-350-9497
  6. Freshly cut maple tree logs for sale will need to pick up 443-397-0888
  7. Elec. stove $60, wheel chair for sale  387-9654
  8. Riding mowers, chain saws, ramps for sale  757-505-6692
  9. Dorm size fridge, wooden rocker, microwave  787-7969
  10. Furniture for sale 709-0466
  11. 14″ lap top w/accessories $225  443-365-8245
  12. Burn barrels for sale $20 ea.  787-4633
  13. 2 cars, 2 trucks to get rid of  990-5849
  14. 2019 Gravely riding mower $5,500, 2008 Suzuki m/c $3,200, LF freezer  894-5713
  15. 2000 Nissan Centra  $1,200 709-8387
  16. LF small breed dog  912-592-4586
  17. LTB electric wheel chair  710-6457
  18. wood picnic table to donate to someone  894-3331
  19. No Parking sign $50, 2 drum sets  $300 each, Bass guitars and amps  710-1490
  20. Pair of Ford Fiestas $150 for the pair 387-3809
  21. LTB top poles for a dog pen  894-7003
  22. 20 ga. shotgun  $75  678-6089
  23. 2007 Ford Tarus $1,700  442-5009
  24. Power saw, kitchen table, hub caps  757-505-2611
  25. 7′ pool table $600  with accessories 894-4296
  26. LTB boat ladder or Kayak launch, LTB H/D outdoor furniture, LF someone to repair a dock 710-5426
  27. Chickens for sale 710-7830
  28. Heavy duty tool box $800, Power wheels horse $150, girls bike $35  443-880-1331
Eastern Shore Community Services Board