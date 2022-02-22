- Unvented 24″ gas fire log for sale. Works well. Manual click-start. $250 firm. 757-787-2351
- LF House cleaning for tidy home. (Townsend) Every other week. 2 adults, non-smokers with no pets. References required. Please call Janetta 757-880-0408
- NEEDS BURNING BARRELS ALSO NEEDS HELP WITH TRUCK CALL 387-0650
- Set of 33 x 12.5 x 15 tires on aluminum rims. $200 obo. Sig Sauer p365xl 9mm luger with 2 clips. $450 obo. Mossberg 500 12gauge shotgun with pistol grip. $250 obo 757-990-9249
- 1987 el Camino267 v8 engine Power windows Power locks A/c CD player$2,500.00 obo, 1977 c10 pick up 350 engine & 350 transmission24” Rims Come with additional truck for parts$4,500.00, 1984 c10 pick up 350 engine engine 4 barrel carburetor 350 turbo transmission Solid body rides good 26” rims Headers with Dual exhaust $4,500.00 757-350-9497
- Freshly cut maple tree logs for sale will need to pick up 443-397-0888
- Elec. stove $60, wheel chair for sale 387-9654
- Riding mowers, chain saws, ramps for sale 757-505-6692
- Dorm size fridge, wooden rocker, microwave 787-7969
- Furniture for sale 709-0466
- 14″ lap top w/accessories $225 443-365-8245
- Burn barrels for sale $20 ea. 787-4633
- 2 cars, 2 trucks to get rid of 990-5849
- 2019 Gravely riding mower $5,500, 2008 Suzuki m/c $3,200, LF freezer 894-5713
- 2000 Nissan Centra $1,200 709-8387
- LF small breed dog 912-592-4586
- LTB electric wheel chair 710-6457
- wood picnic table to donate to someone 894-3331
- No Parking sign $50, 2 drum sets $300 each, Bass guitars and amps 710-1490
- Pair of Ford Fiestas $150 for the pair 387-3809
- LTB top poles for a dog pen 894-7003
- 20 ga. shotgun $75 678-6089
- 2007 Ford Tarus $1,700 442-5009
- Power saw, kitchen table, hub caps 757-505-2611
- 7′ pool table $600 with accessories 894-4296
- LTB boat ladder or Kayak launch, LTB H/D outdoor furniture, LF someone to repair a dock 710-5426
- Chickens for sale 710-7830
- Heavy duty tool box $800, Power wheels horse $150, girls bike $35 443-880-1331
