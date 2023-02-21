1.Black Locust log pieces average 6 inch diameter, 4 foot long. Extremely dense, hard, rot and insect resistant. Better than treated timber. $1.00 per foot 757-817-6309

2.Western and English pads $15 – $25, Assortment of Winter Blankets size 60″- 87″, Dressage saddle ‘s $150- $200 ea. VGC call 757-824-4555

3.LF SUV for sale has a sunroof that’s in good condition, no high miles $2000 757-815-1077

4.Help cleaning, painting, moving furniture, etc. Three days a week or so. Thursday, Friday and Saturday 609-658-3777

5.Looking for a nice pistol doesn’t matter what caliber, ALSO national geographic magazines and hardback cook and better home and garden all for $50 757-387-7506

6.New Marine battery for sale. will do yard work 757-787-7969

7.1973 Chevy pick up for sale 757-710-4365

8.LF someone to do yard work 757-678-6341

9.2.1 cu.ft. minifridge $50, Computer desk w/chair $50, looking to rehome a bunny with cage and accessories 443-880-1331

10.Microwave for $20 757-709-4068

11.Simplicity baby bed w/mattress $40 757-824-5163

12.2001 Pontiac convertible $1,800 757-331-0586

13.White metal shelf unit $15, New wax warmer w/tubes$18, 18 in. silver chain $15 757-710-7025

14. Wedding decorations for sale 757-710-4829

15. For sale wicker furniture set, 2 dressers, dinning room set w/6 chairs 410-422-1850

16.Yamaha keyboard $50, new Martha Stewart pressure washer $40, Pair of small currio cabinets $10 ea. 757-387-0503

17.2 guitars for sale: Washburn Lyon 6 string electric plays well $200, Elezan “Les Paul” body 6 string electric, plays well buyer is responsible for sticker removal can provide pictures text only 757-999-7802

18. LF 3 bedroom house to rent 757-678-3230

19.LF someone to sit with a lady 9-5 30 hours a week 757-743-1409

20.For sale carpentry tools, NASCAR items 757-710-5954

21.LF free McDonalds gift card 757-710-4691

22. For sale round black table w/chairs, vanity w/3 mirrors, 2 purple martin houses 757-894-2045

23.LF house to rent in Maryland , LF a van and a car 410-422-8973