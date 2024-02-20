SWAP SHOP TUESDAY FEBRUARY 20, 2024

1.LTB 2-5 acres of reasonably priced land south of Nassawaddox. 757-695-0402

2.Free Fire wood and wood logs between 5 feet & 8 feet long, 2001 Chevy S10 $ 12.500.00 Serious Inquires only Text 732 581-9909

3.Discoverer AT3 Cooper Tires and Rims $575 GC came off of a 3/4 ton Chevy Pick up truck 4×4 Send Text for pictures 757-894-4199

4.55 Gal Steel Barrels with lids cut off for burning. $20 each — 757-787-4633

5.For sale remote bathtub lift, 3 pc. lighted entertainment center 757-442-3306

6.For sale 2007 Ford F-150 302-519-1311

7.Model work boat in glass case $300 firm, set of 4 wheels/tires 245/75/17 on jeep wheels $500, 2 hedge trimmers/grass trimmer all for $600 757-894-5713

8.Grow tent w/light and air system $300 757-408-1912

9.For sale dressers and 2 air compressors 757-678-6167

10.Lift recliner $300, LF 35″ tires for 2015 Ram pick up, Child’s battery operated horse $125 443-880-1331

11.2010 Chevy HHR does not run $500, collection of Beethoven music, Elvis collection 757-709-9874.