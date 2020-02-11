1.2 sowing machines, $35 and $25. 2 pianos, free. Computer or desk chair, adjustible. 757-894-8118

2. Horse shed, wooden, 2 windows in back, opens top or bottom, paid $3,200 adking $1,500. 2 nanny goats, 2 baby billies, 4 months old, but big. Laptop, less than 1 year old, paid $359, asking $200 OBO. 757-999-3658

3. LF handiman to do a few things around the house, odd jobs, general carpentry work. 757-787-2710

4. Motorcycle, like brand new, $1,500. 757-442-2734 ask for John Anderson

5. Looking for long haired kitten. 757-894-9701

6. Antique wood shudders, different sizes, exterior. Antique wood doors, solid, interior and exterior, one has stained glass. Onan generator for parts or to repair, $75. 607-437-4782

7. 1995 Ford F-250, 73 power stroke. 757-709-5071

8. FS: two decanters $50 firm. Several oil paintings of ocean one by R Simmons, and one by Berry also reproduction of Robert Woods red cabin on mountain side can send pic, call or email for prices. 757-854-4743, carolrogers871@gmail.com

9. 1994 Prowler travel trailer for sale, $1500 OBO, clear title, clean, hardwood floors, call or text for pictures. 757-709-4827

10. 1988 Chevy crew cab pickup with 8 foot bed, 350 engine, runs but needs a little work, $2,000 OBO. Honda late 60s early 70s scrambler engine, $300 OBO. 443-871-5211 in Marion Station, Md.

11. Round bale holder $50. 3 tier metal saddle rack $25. Several winter horse & pony blankets $20 each. Call 757-824-4555

12. For sale 2005 GMC Yukon, full loaded with every option leather and sunroof, inspection good, 5 20 200k, runs excellent, $3,000 OBO. 609-780-4960

13. One box of brand name purses, accessories, 31, Vera Bradley, Nine West & more. $15. 410-749-3599

14. Set of 50 pound Bowflex dumbbell weights-$40. 410-749-3599

15. 2002 Ford Expedition, Eddie Bauer, $2,500 OBO. 757-710-3749

16. 1987 Chrysler LeBaron, $500 OBO. 757-693-2097

17. 1990 Chevy suburban, 4wd, 200k miles, runs and drives great, $1,300. 709-4318

18. Husqvarna 150BT Back Pac Blower, $150. 757-442-8105

19. Kencraft Challenger 206 center console boat, 150 HP motor, trailer, call for price. 20 gallon compressor, roll around, $100. Tandem axle boat trailer, completely reconditioned, fits up to a 23 foot boat, call for price. Contemporary Lazy-Boy chair, burgundy, leather, $100. 410-491-7337 in Onancock

20. 2010 Chrysler Town & Country Touring most options, excellent condition, $7,690 OBO. 757-336-3377

21. Bedroom and full private bathroom for rent. Furnished with queen bed, blankets, sheets, dressers, TV, walk in closet, bathroom has cleaning supplies, towels. Use of kitchen available. Home is in the country in Pocomoke. Rent includes electric, water, trash removal. Move in ready. $575 a month. 443-735-1633

22. Electric Hospital Bed comes with electric air mattress and a Hoyer Lift

All in great condition, must pick up, $250 for bed and air mattress, $100 for Hoyer Lift. 757-894-8482

23. 2010 25 HP Yamaha outboard, tiller, pull start, long shaft, $700. 25 HP Johnson outboard, tiller handle, $550. 757-894-2520

