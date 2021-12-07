  1. 16-inch Homelite chain saw in good running condition, with case and accessories in Pungoteague. $75  757-695-0294
  2. For sale two.. 26 inch .single speed.. beach cruiser bicycles boys and girls $30.00 for both 410-430-7128
  3. Lots of baby clothes, 2 strollers; ride on toys and a baby crib 757 350 9419
  4. LF 14′-16′ Boat Trailer or 12′-14′ Tilt Trailer, Title or Bill of Sale Preferred. 757-894-7697
  5. Brand new desktop $300,  3 ton jack $200,  guitar with case $70 call 387-0650
  6. Honda Civic $5,000, washer $200  710-6862
  7. Complete double bed $80, upright freezer $75  709-4362
  8. 20 week old kitten free text kitten to 710-1778
  9. Heavy duty wood splitter $650, sleeper sofa $150, battery operated child’s horse $150 443-880-1331
  10. free clothes 694-5044
  11. 1986 4 cyl. turbo-charged Mustang $7,500, 2001 Coachman camper $1,200 894-5235
  12. 5 blow up yard decoration, Christmas lights  787-7969
  13. Webber 2 burner gas grill w/cover $100  540-478-4022
  14. Push mower $60  678-3619
  15. LTB male and female goat  757-602-7017