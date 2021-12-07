- 16-inch Homelite chain saw in good running condition, with case and accessories in Pungoteague. $75 757-695-0294
- For sale two.. 26 inch .single speed.. beach cruiser bicycles boys and girls $30.00 for both 410-430-7128
- Lots of baby clothes, 2 strollers; ride on toys and a baby crib 757 350 9419
- LF 14′-16′ Boat Trailer or 12′-14′ Tilt Trailer, Title or Bill of Sale Preferred. 757-894-7697
- Brand new desktop $300, 3 ton jack $200, guitar with case $70 call 387-0650
- Honda Civic $5,000, washer $200 710-6862
- Complete double bed $80, upright freezer $75 709-4362
- 20 week old kitten free text kitten to 710-1778
- Heavy duty wood splitter $650, sleeper sofa $150, battery operated child’s horse $150 443-880-1331
- free clothes 694-5044
- 1986 4 cyl. turbo-charged Mustang $7,500, 2001 Coachman camper $1,200 894-5235
- 5 blow up yard decoration, Christmas lights 787-7969
- Webber 2 burner gas grill w/cover $100 540-478-4022
- Push mower $60 678-3619
- LTB male and female goat 757-602-7017
- COVID-19
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page