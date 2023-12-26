SWAP SHOP TUESDAY DECEMBER 26, 2023

1.Hexagon Mesh Crab Trap Wire 1 1/2″ Mesh, 17 Gauge, 24″, 150 Foot Roll, PVC Coated. Black, $200 OBO 757-789-3058

2.1950s child’s rocker $25, old hen mallard duck decoy from Assawoman area eastern shore $50, looking for nice pistol 757-666-8622

3.Duck decoy table lamps. (2) $50.00 each. 2.75″ thick walnut base. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at [email protected] ,Used golf balls. $1.00 each or $50.00 a bucket full. Many various brands. 302-430-4645

4.New dell desktop $75, guitar with case $75, super Nintendo with games $60 call 757-709-0923

5.Looking to buy an octagon shaped PURPLE MARTIAN birdhouse in Accomack County or around Parksley if anyone has one for sale. Seadoo jet ski and trailer for sale $650 OBO, Electric Mortar cement mixer, heavy duty $250 OBO Call or text (757) 232-3612

6.16′ heavy duty equipment trailer $2,200, antique dining set $325 firm 757-710-5238 aft. 5pm

7.720 watt Kicker amplifier system for a car $100 757-709-9280

8. LF section 8 rental Accomack/Northampton county 757-709-1522

9.70-80 National Geographic magazines free 757-442-3366

10.For sale 2018 moped, 2010 Jeep Patriot 4×4 757-824-0046

11.Couch $75, Lazy Boy recliner $50, antique entertainment center $75 757-709-8387

12.LF a small practice amp for and electric guitar, LF a mandolin 757-442-7889