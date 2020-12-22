- Frigidaire Cooking Gas Range, Black – 3 years old, $100.00, Kenmoor Frost Free Refrigerator White, $100.00 757-414-3461
- looking for a pair of geese for pet. willing to trade or sell or give away. call or text me anytime 7577103192
- Brand new “Walker” free to anyone who has a medical need for it! Call 7576475910! Cape Charles area!
- Selling a tan 2001 Chrysler Town and Country van. Runs well, in good condition. 186,000 miles. Asking 2,300 Or best offer. Call or text 757-414-3387
- Ford E-350 box truck, power stroke 7.3 , 14 foot box, good condition. $5000. OBO Call or text 540-539-5488. Onancock
- 2005 ford focus runs need some work 600.00 6097804960
- For Sale: Working 10 inch Skil Table Saw, Model 3400-Type 2, Asking $80.00, Comes complete with Owner’s Operating Guide, Rip, Fence, Miter Gauge, and Stand., Used very little, Just in time for that last minute Christmas present!, Call 757-387-7530 or 757-442-7029
- Looking for a commercial watermans card, you can call or text but are better of texting I’ll probably be working. Thanks I appreciate it. 17573505343
- LF 1-2+ bed 1-2 bath home for rent, within 25 mile radius of Onancock, in price range of $750, must allow small senior dog and an adult cat. Thank you. 973 997 1208
- 2006 Toyota Highlander. $4750 7577099575
- I have two beautiful twin baby goats, they are four months old and i am looking for a PET only home, great with kids. i am wanting to sell them for 50 dollars each 17577103192
- 7576786465 Dining room table 6 chairs 120 obo Round table glass top 3 chairs 75 obo Propane fire place 200 obo
- 4 Rims for sale 15 inch 5 lugs,7577105164, 200 obo
- Set of born twice caseload waders size 10 1/2 $75, ll bean size 10 1/2 boots $50, Lots of decoy paraphernalia 7576655705
- LF Small to medium size shed 7576301995
- Set of struts that goon front of Nissan ultima 3870859
- 22 ln ammo 4433664059
- Tortious kitten black/tan w/ bronze eyes and a white kitten with bronze eyes. 6 months, spayed with 1st rabies shot and 1st worming. Text “KITTEN” to 7577101778
