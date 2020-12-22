  1. Frigidaire Cooking Gas Range, Black – 3 years old, $100.00, Kenmoor Frost Free Refrigerator White, $100.00 757-414-3461
  2. looking for a pair of geese for pet. willing to trade or sell or give away. call or text me anytime 7577103192
  3. Brand new “Walker” free to anyone who has a medical need for it! Call 7576475910! Cape Charles area!
  4. Selling a tan 2001 Chrysler Town and Country van. Runs well, in good condition. 186,000 miles. Asking 2,300 Or best offer. Call or text 757-414-3387
  5. Ford E-350 box truck, power stroke 7.3 , 14 foot box, good condition. $5000. OBO Call or text 540-539-5488. Onancock
  6. 2005 ford focus runs need some work 600.00  6097804960
  7. For Sale: Working 10 inch Skil Table Saw, Model 3400-Type 2, Asking $80.00, Comes complete with Owner’s Operating Guide, Rip, Fence, Miter Gauge, and Stand., Used very little, Just in time for that last minute Christmas present!, Call 757-387-7530 or 757-442-7029
  8. Looking for a commercial watermans card, you can call or text but are better of texting I’ll probably be working. Thanks I appreciate it. 17573505343
  9. LF 1-2+ bed 1-2 bath home for rent, within 25 mile radius of Onancock, in price range of $750, must allow small senior dog and an adult cat. Thank you. 973 997 1208
  10. 2006 Toyota Highlander. $4750  7577099575
  11. I have two beautiful twin baby goats, they are four months old and i am looking for a PET only home, great with kids. i am wanting to sell them for 50 dollars each 17577103192
  12. 7576786465 Dining room table 6 chairs 120 obo Round table glass top 3 chairs 75 obo Propane fire place 200 obo
  13. 4 Rims for sale 15 inch 5 lugs,7577105164, 200 obo
  14. Set of born twice caseload waders size 10 1/2 $75, ll bean size 10 1/2 boots $50, Lots of decoy paraphernalia 7576655705
  15. LF Small to medium size shed 7576301995
  16. Set of struts that goon front of Nissan ultima 3870859
  17. 22 ln ammo 4433664059
  18. Tortious kitten black/tan w/ bronze eyes and a white kitten with bronze eyes. 6 months, spayed with 1st rabies shot and 1st worming. Text “KITTEN” to 7577101778