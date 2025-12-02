SWAP SHOP TUESDAY DECEMBER 2, 2025

1.2008 dodge Dakota 4×4 4door. 150,000 miles. AC, heat, cruise control, 4×4 all in WORKING ORDER. Drivers window is stuck in the up position. After market touchscreen radio with aftermarket speakers and backup camera. ladder rack & toolbox!! New inspection & oil change!! $3,750 757-710-4703 can text pictures

2.LF a free manual wheelchair with a wide seat for a big person and a recliner chair. Call 757-693-0720

3.Hunting Skiff crafted by Kefford Linton includes miniature decoys, rifle, bullet shell gas tank and Evinrude motor $400,2017 Ez-go lifted golf cart 4 seats gas powered excellent condition $6,500 757-710-4747

4.LF bales of horse hay 757-694-5220

5.LF a gas or electric cook stove 757-666-8288

6.LF a 2 bed room house or trailer in Maryland 410-422-8973

7.White Haymon potatoes and sweet potatoes for sale 757-350-1972

8.For sale T.V. set 757-666-8746

9.4 pair of winter shoes boots $25 ea. 757-387-0103

10.1999 Honda Gold wing $1,100, set of car racing rims $300, 2 riding mowers $250 for the both 757-854-8622

11.Black dog harness $20, music CD’s $10 ea, wedding dress size 18 $800 301-928-3516