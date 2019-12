1. 1 19 ft galvanized boat trailer hand crank, has skids lights need minor repair, new tires and axel $400. 3 42 inch cut non running Craftsman mowers for parts or fix engines best offer you haul. 24 ft camper trailer has new propane furnace 2 beds, fold out couch, kitchen with frig, 12volt lights with 110vac outlets. bath tub with shower. holding tank or hook up to septic system. Needs some repair but livable. Call anytime 757-710-8606 Located in Machipomgo, Va 23405

2. 2001 Dodge Dakota Club Cab recent tune up exhaust and brakes runs great 2nd owner $3500 OBO. 757-387-7401

3. 787-5695 Mountain bike in good condition $25.

4. 678-6465 propane fireplace natural gas or propane cast iron $200…

5. LF WASHER… 709-8202

6. LF RUNNING COARDS.. ORANGE COLOR.OUTDOORS 50 FT -100 FT.. 387-0859

7. 2 1985 DODGE RAM CHARGERS.. 2 … $1100 FOR BOTH.. GOOD PROJECT .. CHERITON.. 695-0536

8. LF LONG SHAFT OUTBOARD MOTOR 7.5-15 HP..LF OLD VIOLINS.. 442-7889

9. SOFA, CHAIR. OTTOMAN AND MARBLE TOP COFFEE TABLE $200 TAKES IT ALL… 665-4363

10. SET OF ADJUSTIBLE TRUCK STEPS $40.. AIR CARE 2.5 GAL HUMIDIFIER $25 IN BOX… GORILLA LADDER 22 FT.. FOLDABLE.. $60… 665-4932

11. 2007 HARLEY DAVIDSON STREET GLIDER 40K MILES VGC.WITH TRAILER.. $8000 710=-3575

12. 12 GA TRISTAR SHOTGUN NEVER FIRED $250; BLACK POWDER PISTOL..44 CAL. $250… 894-5713..AUGER..USED ON ONE JOB.. 3 FT HOLE.. $175 2 STROKE..

13. PIANO.. STD UPRIGHT WURLITZER W BENCH ONE OWNER.. $100 OBO… CALL DAVID 894-5994

14. DRESSER SET 4 BY 2 8 DRAWERS… END TABLES..WHITE $175… COUCH SLEEPER SOFA.. $200.. MONSTOR HIGH BICYCLE $40 443-880-1331

15. 2 SONY BOOKSHELF SPEAKERS $25 319-6085

16. 2000 DODGE DAKOTA.. EXC.. MOVING… V6 AUTO 2WD.. TOWING PKG.. $1600 OBO..167K MILES..LF MINIVAN 90-96 410-422-8973

17. I have a medium sized petmate indoor dog kennel. Good condition for $20. A larger sized chinchilla (or small animal of some sort) cage with levels. Purple plastic bottom and in good condition very good sized for $40 obo. And another smaller metal cage also with levels, and removable tray, suitable for a sugar glider, birds, or chinchillas or pretty well anything for $25. If someone is getting a new pet for Christmas…I have what ya need. Thanks! 443-783-4245

18. 2003 DODGE RAM PICKUP 204K MILES GC.. $2200 OBO..

AFTER 4 414-1405 410 430-4150..

19. LF BELGIN BROWNING SHOTGUN.. LF 38 TO 357 PISTOL..SMALL DODGE RAM 50 PICKUP.. RUNS. 4 SPEED $300 387-7506

20. SMALL 22 INCH FLAT SCREEN VISIO TV LIKE NEW $50..678-5454

21. LF A CHICHUA DOG.. HOUSE BROKEN AND TRAINED 442-2849

22… NEW 14 INCH SURVIVAL KNIFE $10 MENS WATER RESISTANT GOLDEN COLOR WATCH LIKE NEW $10; NEW RYOBI CIRCULAR SAW 7.1/4 INCH $25 665-4581

23. TV TO GIVE AWAY.. 709-5132

24. 2002 FORD EXPEDITION EDDIE BAUER 5.4 V8 NEW EXHAUST JUST PASSED INSPECTION READY TO GO $2500.. 665-1284

25. LF A PICNIC TABLE AND TELESCOPE 709-9201

26. ALMOND COLOR KENMORE DOUBLE DOOR REFRIGERATOR WITH WATER AND ICE… STOVE WITH CERAMIC TOP..$500 FOR BOTH..PICK UP AT CAPTAIN’S cOVE 412-977-4083

27. SILVER AND BLACK KITTEN TO GIVE AWAY MALE LITTER TRAINED FRIENDLY.. NEEDS GOOD HOME… 387-8020 ABOUT 4 MOS OLD..

