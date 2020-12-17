  1. In search of trailer for rent 2 bedrooms between 5 and 700 a month between accomac and parksley 7577094697
  2. Dale Earnhardt Sr diecast collection for sale. Call for more info. 4104300476
  3. F/s 2005 ford focus sdn needs some work 140korginal miles 750.00.    6097804960
  4. Sears Kenmore stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator, 2017 model, used only two years,condition: excellent, make / manufacturer: Kenmore, model name / number: 465179, size / dimensions: 31x33x66, Sears Model 465179*41*, 21.2 Cubic Feet, Automatic defrost, Side mounted freezer, Through the door icemaker, 8608413939
  5. 2009 Toyota Camry xle 4 door sedan, automatic, new battery and new tires , great on gas Great great transportation vehicle $ 4700 Call 7576941704
  6. have a 4 wheeler 1985 230 suzuki for sale excellent condtion garage kept new tires and carburator and battery be a great christmas present $2100 or best offer also got a couple 12 guauge shotguns for trade for a deer rifle. 7578940196
  7. 2012 Ford Focus SEL. 33+MPG, 33,500 Miles. Call for pictures and price. 3 Electric Heaters Great Condition. Call for pictures and price. Number to call: 757-894-7175
  8. Frigidaire smooth top stove, has a bad control board and needs a power cord. All burners work except oven , broil works but not bake. $25 .
  9. 2000 oldsmobile intrigue low miles heat an a.c $1750.. craftsman riding mower 46in deck comes with a matching lawn sweeper $600.  7573505873
  10. free- a very friendly male yellow kitten 9 weeks old and ready for a forever home. he is now litter box trained, eating on his own and had his first shot. please call 787-8605 in the onancock area 7577878605
  11. ISO of a kitchen island or tall table 3072772451
  12. 24 inch boys bicycle, brand is Specialized, garage keep, $85.00 Mahogany dining room table and four chairs. Good shape $25.00 15 year old dryer, good working condition $ 75.00 7574422778
  13. fresh brown eggs – 18 box $5.00 – by jamesville po. please call 442-4381
  14. Looking for car or van good condition 7873280
  15. Selling pecans in or out of shell 7106222
  16. Push mower good shape, Riding mower 400, Pulling 36 inch cut new blades 6786250
  17. 3 small chihuahuas and 2 medium, $50 each 7577106312
  18. Looking for a cheap kerosene stove 17578947577
  19. 2 cell phones low price, 32 inch flat screen good price 7577877969
  20. 2 twin baby girl goats $50 each 7577103192
  21. 2 tables and chairs, 1 has 6 chairs with table 120 obo, Table with glass top 75 obo 3 chairs, Propane fire place cast iron 200 obo 6786465
  22. Set of tires diva 3 Goodyear’s, 100 for tires and wheels, 205, 75, or 15 aluminum rims 7578548723
  23. Jeff garden nascar heavy winter jacket large, White shoes still in box $35, 4422718
  24. Rabbit 5 months old with a hutch 25 dollars obo in parksley 7107070
  25. Fresh brown eggs, Pecans 10 pound bags, 20 pound bags, Chickens fs 6656279
  26. 14 kt yellow gold diamond ring size 8 $300. 7872908
  27. 6 tires 235 15 inch Michelin’s $160, Firestone $40 a piece 7084362
  28. Lawn suite used one season $75 excellent condition, 4102518877, 8 chickens all hens give away to a good home
  29. Pulling chainsaw never used $150, 3509856
  30. Salt treated lumber various sizes, 6782566
  31. FS 3 1/2 acres in Cheriton behind shopping center 4425009
  32. Looking for electric cement floor scrubber 7573366463
  33. Ladder racks adjustable crank cables $50 each, 2002 dodge van motor v6 and transmission runs
    $400, 7577101489
  34. Lf used dryer with a stack unit, Ansonia 30 day clock $100 4429030
