- In search of trailer for rent 2 bedrooms between 5 and 700 a month between accomac and parksley 7577094697
- Dale Earnhardt Sr diecast collection for sale. Call for more info. 4104300476
- F/s 2005 ford focus sdn needs some work 140korginal miles 750.00. 6097804960
- Sears Kenmore stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator, 2017 model, used only two years,condition: excellent, make / manufacturer: Kenmore, model name / number: 465179, size / dimensions: 31x33x66, Sears Model 465179*41*, 21.2 Cubic Feet, Automatic defrost, Side mounted freezer, Through the door icemaker, 8608413939
- 2009 Toyota Camry xle 4 door sedan, automatic, new battery and new tires , great on gas Great great transportation vehicle $ 4700 Call 7576941704
- have a 4 wheeler 1985 230 suzuki for sale excellent condtion garage kept new tires and carburator and battery be a great christmas present $2100 or best offer also got a couple 12 guauge shotguns for trade for a deer rifle. 7578940196
- 2012 Ford Focus SEL. 33+MPG, 33,500 Miles. Call for pictures and price. 3 Electric Heaters Great Condition. Call for pictures and price. Number to call: 757-894-7175
- Frigidaire smooth top stove, has a bad control board and needs a power cord. All burners work except oven , broil works but not bake. $25 .
- 2000 oldsmobile intrigue low miles heat an a.c $1750.. craftsman riding mower 46in deck comes with a matching lawn sweeper $600. 7573505873
- free- a very friendly male yellow kitten 9 weeks old and ready for a forever home. he is now litter box trained, eating on his own and had his first shot. please call 787-8605 in the onancock area 7577878605
- ISO of a kitchen island or tall table 3072772451
- 24 inch boys bicycle, brand is Specialized, garage keep, $85.00 Mahogany dining room table and four chairs. Good shape $25.00 15 year old dryer, good working condition $ 75.00 7574422778
- fresh brown eggs – 18 box $5.00 – by jamesville po. please call 442-4381
- Looking for car or van good condition 7873280
- Selling pecans in or out of shell 7106222
- Push mower good shape, Riding mower 400, Pulling 36 inch cut new blades 6786250
- 3 small chihuahuas and 2 medium, $50 each 7577106312
- Looking for a cheap kerosene stove 17578947577
- 2 cell phones low price, 32 inch flat screen good price 7577877969
- 2 twin baby girl goats $50 each 7577103192
- 2 tables and chairs, 1 has 6 chairs with table 120 obo, Table with glass top 75 obo 3 chairs, Propane fire place cast iron 200 obo 6786465
- Set of tires diva 3 Goodyear’s, 100 for tires and wheels, 205, 75, or 15 aluminum rims 7578548723
- Jeff garden nascar heavy winter jacket large, White shoes still in box $35, 4422718
- Rabbit 5 months old with a hutch 25 dollars obo in parksley 7107070
- Fresh brown eggs, Pecans 10 pound bags, 20 pound bags, Chickens fs 6656279
- 14 kt yellow gold diamond ring size 8 $300. 7872908
- 6 tires 235 15 inch Michelin’s $160, Firestone $40 a piece 7084362
- Lawn suite used one season $75 excellent condition, 4102518877, 8 chickens all hens give away to a good home
- Pulling chainsaw never used $150, 3509856
- Salt treated lumber various sizes, 6782566
- FS 3 1/2 acres in Cheriton behind shopping center 4425009
- Looking for electric cement floor scrubber 7573366463
- Ladder racks adjustable crank cables $50 each, 2002 dodge van motor v6 and transmission runs
$400, 7577101489
- Lf used dryer with a stack unit, Ansonia 30 day clock $100 4429030
