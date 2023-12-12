SWAP SHOP TUESDAY DECEMBER 12, 2023

1.Duck decoy table lamps (2) 2.75″ thick walnut base. $50.00 each. can send photo of lamp. Used golf balls /all brands. $1.00 each. Stihl gas leaf blower and 2 gallon gas can. $30.00 302-430-4645

2.Looking for a person to clean windows for a storefront as soon as possible paying $120 757-787-3433

3.For Sale Beer brewing equipment, Very reasonably priced. Call 757-678-7258 after 5 to arrange an appointment.

4.LF A MERIT POWER WHEEL CHAIR FOR PARTS INCLUDING THE CHARGER. ALSO GOT 10 WEEK OLD KITTENS FREE TO GOOD HOME. ALSO LF A RECLINER CHAIR CLEAN AND IN GOOD WORKING CONDITION. CALL 757-693-0720

5.Trolling Motor. Never been used. It’s saltwater ready. Made by Motor Guide. 46 lbs. Thrust 12 volt. Design for transom mount. Asking for $600.00 (757)789-5287

6.Gold’s gym exercise bike $45 757-894-8118

7.New 70,000 BTU furnace for a double wide mobile home w/Ac coil box $1,200 757-990-2269

8.Stainless steel hunting dog box for full size pick up $200 607-437-4782

9.for sale metal racks for a shop, tools, 2 step ladders 757-919-0098

10.1980 Jeep Wrangler CJ7, 6 cyl. motor needs carb, w/winch and new top $1,900 410-491-7337

11.Twin mattress $25, Futon mattress $60, paper shredder $10 757-505-9219

12.LF free English Bulldog 757-607-6112

13. For sale Boat motor dolly best offer, LF any Stihl products to repair 757-442-2465