  1. Vintage Deluxe 1970s 4 head VCR $20, 1950s The Voice of Music Table Top Stereo/radio with glass tubes the light turns on No antenna. Includes Turntable. Excellent condition. Can send photos. $150 757-694-5660
  2. Looking for a Rooster.  757-709-8949
  3. 2011 Ford Flex. Very good condition. White in color.  163400 miles  . Asking $7,800 obo. Looking for electric stove clean and in good condition Please call /text 757-990-1305
  4. 1970 Ford f250 project 390 v8 truck is complete with title $2800  443-523-5741
  5. For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks on back of a van, 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft ,motorized wheelchair. Please call for prices.(757)789-5287
  6. Looking for one bedroom apartment Accomack county if anyone has one can contact me at 757-709-4765 need asap.
  7. For sale twin fold up and roll away bed, good for sleep overs excellent condition $50.00 410-430-7128
  8. 2 acres of land for sale, 20’x20′ fish pond, pair of Peavey speakers w/amp  757-387-2403
  9. Red camper shell for pick up, 16 wk. old pullets, Goat milking stand for sale 757-710-7830
  10. Boy’s cloths 28-32 waist, boy’s sneakers 757-709-8202
  11. Mercury 9.9 hp. outboard motor $100 757-894-0823
  12. .556 cal. rifle for sale 757-894-6319
  13. New twin bed set $75, counter top oven $20, hard body suitcase $25 410-251-9040
  14. Queen size bed free you pick it up 757-442-8543
  15. LF 1-2 bedroom house/trailer in Maryland, LF 1998-2000 Mercury Marquis, 1994 Plymouth van $1,500 410-422-8973
  16. LF handyman to install window cranks on mobile home 757-787-7542