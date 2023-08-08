SWAP SHOP TUESDAY AUGUST 8, 2023

August 8, 2023
1.2002 Chevrolet 1500 extended cab z71 206k miles new tires. $4500 obo 757-695-0402 call or text

2. Four 15″ rims with tires from a 2003 Ford Ranger. Great tread. $225,  Sunbrella fabric awning, 8′ long, quarter round shape. $100,  Makita Heavy Duty 1/2″ electric drill. $50  410-430-0476

3.1986 2 door Cutlass running All original $1,200.00 757-350-9497

4.4’x8′ utility trailer $75, 4 cast iron bath tubs $75 ea., LF scrap metal and junk appliances 757-678-2566

5.4.4 cu. ft. washer 17 mos. old. Yours free. Can be used for parts etc. call before 7pm . Leave message  757-442-4994

6.For sale fresh water fishing tackle 757-442-5144

7.Sofa $300 757-709-4401

8.5 anchors of various sizes w/rope $60, Vintage Evinrude 1950’s 3hp. boat motor , 1940’s 3 hp. boat motor $120  757-694-5660

Alexa Coastal Country 300

9.LF above ground pool w/pump 516-497-3005

10.LF free bulldog 757-607-6112

11.Crab pots for sale hard and peeler make offer 410-968-2045

12.LF 1-2 bedroom house to rent in Accomack county section 8 approved 757-709-4685

13.Small office desk w/chair and cabinet $50, 10’x12′ new shed $3,200, LF standard slate pool table 443-880-1331

14.LF scrap metal will pick up for free 757-894-9300

15.Big Green Egg grill $500 757-787-7891

16.Graco car seat 0-40 lbs. $70 757-824-5930

17.For sale utility trailer 757-710-0810

18.Dining rm. table $225, bass guitar $500, new generator $500 757-678-3520

19.Hardwood bunkbed $50757-894-1937

20.Hospital bed w/mattress $600, 2 inflatable mattress $100, grandfather clock $2,000 410-251-9040

21.200 gal, oil tank $200, 125 gal. tank $100  757-442-5623

22.LF someone to do yard work 757-350-0894

