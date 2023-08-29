SWAP SHOP TUESDAY AUGUST 29, 2023

1.LF Ford 5.0L engine in running condition. 757-709-9518
2.LF A walker with wheels and a seat. Call 757-693-0720
3.For sale Gold tone dessert trays, Blue Mason jars, 1000 piece jigsaw puzzles 757-710-0132
4.In search of a used vehicle with a tow hitch. 757-709-8949
5.LF aluminum tool box for full size truck. 757-695-0402
6.For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price also a Samsung 60″ flat screen TV and stand for $300.00 or best offer. (757)789-5287
7.Electric range $125 785-706-3662
8.Commercial treadmill $300, exercise bike $100 757-894-9300
9.King size bedroom suit $300757-607-6787
10.Whirlpool washer/dryer $200, Whirlpool fridge $300 757-919-0360
11.3 234/70R16 tires $75 757-678-6250
12.Outdoor table w/chairs $35, Rockwell porta work station $75, 16″scroll saw $50 757-665-4932
13.LF 2 bedroom rental in Salisbury area around $800 per month 410-422-8973
14.LF a free English Bulldog 757-607-6112
15.LF 1-2 bedroom house to rent section 8 757-709-4685
16.4 hp. Yamaha outboard motor $1,000 cash 15 hours on it 757-695-2733
17.LF nurse to sit with someone call 757-743-4109
18.13,000 watt brand new generator in the box, dual fuel $1,500 757-387-7237