SWAP SHOP TUESDAY AUGUST 25, 2026

August 25, 2026
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SwapShop
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1.2 Hancook tires size 245-75 R16 $25 each . 50 “ Samsung tv not a smart tv $50  757-894-8118.

2.LF Queen size mattress in very good condition 757-536-9422

3.2006 Honda Ridgeline $4,100, 2007 Toyota Highlander $3,100 757-350-9830

4.LF a set of 16″x9″ chrome rims, LF set of 31×10.5 16.5 tires 443-735-6078

Northampton Driving Tour

5.For sale Ford 3600 series diesel tractor w/brush hog 757-350-1211

6.1966 classical guitar w/case $200 obo 757-387-7297

7.Men’s Levi jacket 3XL $25 757-709-9176

8.LF 2 bedroom trailer to rent, 1999 Chevy S-10 Blazer $800 obo 410-422-8973

9.Basket of figs $25, wooden crib $35, single bed $35 757-665-6279

10.One male, one female puppy mixed breed free to a good home 757-709-4651

11.For sale 2 pair of Honda CRV headlights 757-298-2520

12.LF house, apartment, room, to rent, will pick up junk vehicles and scrap metal 410-845-3129

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

 

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Local Weather

August 25, 2026, 2:57 pm
Broken clouds
WNW
Broken clouds
81°F
9 mph
Apparent: 82°F
Pressure: 1018 mb
Humidity: 52%
Winds: 9 mph WNW
Windgusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 7.57
Sunrise: 6:27 am
Sunset: 7:42 pm
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