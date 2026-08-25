SWAP SHOP TUESDAY AUGUST 25, 2026

1.2 Hancook tires size 245-75 R16 $25 each . 50 “ Samsung tv not a smart tv $50 757-894-8118.
2.LF Queen size mattress in very good condition 757-536-9422
3.2006 Honda Ridgeline $4,100, 2007 Toyota Highlander $3,100 757-350-9830
4.LF a set of 16″x9″ chrome rims, LF set of 31×10.5 16.5 tires 443-735-6078
5.For sale Ford 3600 series diesel tractor w/brush hog 757-350-1211
6.1966 classical guitar w/case $200 obo 757-387-7297
7.Men’s Levi jacket 3XL $25 757-709-9176
8.LF 2 bedroom trailer to rent, 1999 Chevy S-10 Blazer $800 obo 410-422-8973
9.Basket of figs $25, wooden crib $35, single bed $35 757-665-6279
10.One male, one female puppy mixed breed free to a good home 757-709-4651
11.For sale 2 pair of Honda CRV headlights 757-298-2520
12.LF house, apartment, room, to rent, will pick up junk vehicles and scrap metal 410-845-3129