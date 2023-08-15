Swap Shop Tuesday, August 15, 2023

1. Mobile home for rent accomack county 3 bedrooms 6672710386

2. LF someone to change a security light from a regular light to led. Probably someone with a bucket 7577093267

3. Standard size kitchen stainless steel sink $30 obo Comes with fixtures 8943477

4. Lf deep freezer at reasonable price in exmore 7576783230

5. In Accomack LF 2 bedroom house 8564440451

6. 18 speed bike pretty fat tires 2 inches wide perfect shape $40 don’t use it anymore 7578940823

7. 7577105238 in Mappsville area. I have an Acre and a half of land with 3 bedroom double wide sitting on it, deep well and septic tank fixer upper $90k. Acre of land by itself for sale can put a trailer on it or whatever $28k 773 diesel bobcat $10,500 roll cage and everything call after 5 leave a message. No owner financing

8. Kennel for dogs brand new never used $40. Lf someone in onancock area with frying apples 7576077020 leave a message

9. 2 car mufflers practically brand new high performance in exmore 8164003923

10. LF junk appliances and scrap metal. Will pick up for free. 678 2566

11. LF reliable vehicle 7577094287

12. 4 utility trailers not great some are better than others $800 for all 4 good deal titles on 2 or 3. 1 or 2 might have a flat tire.. 2 camper shells for back of a truck $300 for both fits a f150 and s10 with tool box. Quay motorcycle 2019 less than 400 miles $1800 or trade for a zero turn 8945713

13.2002 bindi Kawasaki gx 1100 6782778

14. Hello, I am looking for a three bedroom home in the Accomack County locality. If anyone has any rentals available, please contact me at 856-444-0451 as soon as possible. I will sincerely appreciate it – continue to stay blessed.

15. 1 . A “Reach Seat” made by Harley Davidson – came off a 2018 soft tail – excellent condition $200. 2. An INTERIOR DOOR for a mobile home – 34 X 76 – good condition – $75. CALL OR TEXT 757-999-4999

16. For sale 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis. One owner.well maintained $3500,00 firm call 410-430-7128

17. Free standing wood burning stove for sale in Chincoteague. Works well and in good condition. Buyer must come pick up and bring enough help to lift it. $100 7578942509

18. 1. 2000 ford f150 xlt single cab 8ft bed 2wd no cab rust runs and drives 245k clear va title 3500 b.o. 2. 2008 chevy equinox runs and drives 3.4 v6 awd 229k 2500. B.o 6097804960

19. LF someone to work nights. If interested call 7577103300 after 4pm.

20. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car.Call for price. I also have a Samsung 60″ flat screen TV and stand for $300.00 or best offer.(757)789-5287