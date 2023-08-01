SWAP SHOP TUESDAY AUGUST 1, 2023

1.Brand new still in the box Husqvarna 3 bag grass catching system for a Husqvarna zero turn mower. $450, 4 man automatic inflating/deploying Viking life raft in a hard case and a hydro static release clip. $150, 2019 Carolina skiff 15foot with a 2019 25hp 4stroke Yamaha, 2019 load right trailer $8,500 FIRM 757-710-4703

2. Samsung 60″ flat screen TV and stand for $300.00 or best offer, for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price. (757)789-5287

3.Looking for a part-time private duty person for Tues, Thurs& every other wknd. Please call after 4pm. Do not call if your not interested. 757-710-3300

4.DeWalt 4 gal. compressor w/2 hook ups $300 757-710-8893

5.King size bedroom suit $600 757-607-6787

6.3,400 psi. pressure washer $100, Makita leaf blower $100, 757-709-4164

7.2022 Honda 50cc scooter $2,500, Arens 42″ riding mower $800 757-894-8518

8.For sale catering equipment, 2 wooden dressers $60 ea. Blender $30 410-251-9040