SWAP SHOP TUESDAY

1. Looking for small deep freezer 7094287

2. Looking to sell or trade stainless Dan Wesson .44 mag 8″ $800 OBO, will consider trading for reloading equipment or a .30-40 Krag, WWII 1911, M1 carbine or possibly other older military firearms. Also have a Pacific/Hornady single stage reloading press $100OBO

Feel free to make offers. 757-286-2371

3. WANTED. Used bricks and pavers.

Call. 757-377-8305

4.hi swap shop i’m looking to rent a 1 bedroom apt. any were in va. and i’m looking to buy a straight talk home device for landline phone please text me or call 757-660-5878

5. 710-5285 2008 white Dodge wheelchair van

143,000 miles

15,000.000 obo

car fax and photos available

6. 2002 FORD ZX2 ESCORT..VGC NO ISSUES..INSPECTED 757-387-7846 $1800 OBO.. GOOD ON GAS.. RELIABLE

7. SET OF CORELL DINNERWARE $15 SEVERAL LAMPS.. LF UPRIGHT FREEZER IN GC..443-365-4134 ASK FOR JANICE..

8. CAROLINA SKIFF 2004 9.9 YAMAHA JUST SERVICED AND READY TO GO.. NO TRAILER.. $2500 804-436-7350

9. 2 PAIRS WOMENS TENNIS SHOES NEW.. DANSKIN 6.5 WHITE. COLORWORKS SIZE 11 NEW $8 PAIR OR $15 FOR BOTH.. SHELF WITH COAT HANGER PINS.. $10 854-8251

10. 1996 FORD PICKUP.. FULL SIZE. EVERYTHING WORKS 4WD $1900 OBO… TRACTORS ONE FOR PARTS ONE RUNS… 1927 MODEL A.. RUNS.. 302 519-1311…

11. LF SOMEONE WHO CAN WORK ON 4 WHEELERS.. BOOTS NEED REPLACING 678-3840

12. 2003 YAMAHA 1100 B STAR $2000 RUNS GOOD EXTRAS..92 COUGAR 150K MILES $2000 GC..894-5713

SPRINGFIELD 20 GA DOUBLE BARRELL $300

.