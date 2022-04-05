- Looking to rent apartment or Mobil home from Parksley or New church areas (no more than $800 monthly) Please call 252-270-4966
- Free claw-foot tub, free small sofa, needs work. Please pick up. 757-787-7352
- LF complete junk cars or trucks title or no title will pick up 757-201-1521
- Tom turkey for sale to a good home not food. 757-710-3192
- 2 living room chairs $25, 7 large windows $100, microwave oven $20 678-7483 leave name & number
- LF head for antique oyster tongs call Steve at 757-710-2182
- LF dual axle car trailer 18′-20′, LF place to rent, LF work truck 302-519-1311
- Mobile home steps for sale $250 757-709-0774 ask for Henry
- LF room to rent Parksley to Melfa 757-709-4685
- For sale gun locker, bench top drill press 757-442-3550
- LF a 235/75-R15 tire 757-694-8977
- Snapper riding mower parts, frames $50 ea. 757-894-3742
- 26′ McGregor sail boat $2,100 757-710-7146
