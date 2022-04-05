  1. Looking to rent apartment or Mobil home from Parksley or New church areas (no more than $800 monthly) Please call 252-270-4966
  2. Free claw-foot tub, free small sofa, needs work. Please pick up.  757-787-7352
  3. LF complete junk cars or trucks title or no title will pick up  757-201-1521
  4. Tom turkey for sale to a good home not food. 757-710-3192
  5. 2  living room chairs $25, 7 large windows $100, microwave oven $20  678-7483 leave name & number
  6. LF head for antique oyster tongs call Steve at 757-710-2182
  7. LF dual axle car trailer 18′-20′, LF place to rent, LF work truck 302-519-1311
  8. Mobile home steps for sale $250  757-709-0774 ask for Henry
  9. LF room to rent Parksley to Melfa 757-709-4685
  10. For sale gun locker, bench top drill press  757-442-3550
  11. LF a 235/75-R15 tire  757-694-8977
  12. Snapper riding mower parts, frames $50 ea.  757-894-3742
  13. 26′ McGregor sail boat  $2,100  757-710-7146

YMCA April Membership Ad